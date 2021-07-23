Andile Lungisa in court for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations

Andile Lungisa appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was released on a warning.

The NPA said Lungisa convened an illegal gathering of about 30 people.

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Friday for contravening regulations under the Disaster Management Act.



Lungisa was released on a warning.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said: "It is alleged that, on 2 July 2021, at Addo Road and Malinge Street in Motherwell, Lungisa convened an illegal gathering of about 30 people. The gathering was allegedly politically motivated."

The court ordered Lungisa not to interfere with the investigation of the case nor to communicate with witnesses.

The case was postponed to 29 July for copies of the docket, and for Lungisa to consult with his attorney.

News24 previously reported that Lungisa had threatened to sue the state for allegedly accusing him of trying to overthrow the government.

READ MORE | Andile Lungisa charged for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lungisa claimed he was interrogated by Crime Intelligence and the Hawks, for allegedly plotting a coup.

According to Lungisa, police investigators said he opposed the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma and he played a role in the apparent insurrection attempt.

Police are now cracking down on the alleged instigators of the unrest and violence that left a trail of destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

The ANC's provincial disciplinary committee in the Eastern Cape suspended Lungisa for 18 months after he was convicted on charges of assault.