Andrew Mlangeni: Lesufi bids farewell to Accused No 10, with harsh words for the SA he left behind

Giving the welcoming address at anti-apartheid veteran Andrew Mlangeni's funeral, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi had stern words about the state of the country.

He said Mlangeni fought a noble struggle at massive personal costs and should be an inspiration for the country.

He said mistrust between the leadership and the people was growing.

Giving the welcoming address at Mlangeni's funeral on Wednesday, Lesufi remarked on the corrupt and selfish nature of post-apartheid leaders.

"It would be disingenuous to state that the freedom you (Mlangeni) fought for, may lose its character if we can't act. The struggle you waged may turn to be something else if we don't self-correct. That the sacrifices you made, if nothing drastic is done, may be fruitless," Lesufi said.

"The mistrust between the leadership and our people is growing daily. Never in our history [have] greediness and corruption preoccupied the mind of our people. In your honour, we need to let go of all these wrong things," he added.

Lesufi said Mlangeni saw leaders who "instead of fighting for the development of our people, we spend time fighting for positions… instead of fighting for the development of our country, we are surrounded by greedy vultures… instead of fighting for peace and prosperity, our women and children are killed and attacked".

Mlangeni's death should be an opportunity to renew the commitment to keep his memory alive and be a reminder to the youth that the struggle for freedom was led by people with "real depth of character," Lesufi said.

Before he died, Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia trialist. He served 26 years on Robben Island and contributed immensely to South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle.

"A man whose thoughts have opened the doors of our liberty, a gentle voice whose measured words of reason shook the thrones of tyrants and dictators. His voice has been silenced."

He added that Mlangeni dedicated his life to the "selfless service of humanity" and to the working people of South Africa.

"His was a just and noble struggle fought courageously and at enormous personal costs.

"Our ranks have been robbed of the company of a unique revolutionary. An honest and sobre comrade whose tongue was as sharp as his agile mind. A straight talker, a reliable defender of the unity of the ANC, a true freedom fighter," Lesufi said.

"His name occupies a special place among South Africans for his unbroken service to the struggle against apartheid and the birth of a new South Africa we all enjoy today," he added.

Lesufi said that even while mobilising South Africa during apartheid, Mlangeni had finished his matric and while in prison, he finished his BA degree and his Honours, graduating cum laude.

"He never rushed to be a leader, he never fought for a position, was never accused of corruption or betraying our struggle, he never faced any disciplinary hearing for misconduct, he never left his community," Lesufi said.

"Fare thee well Accused Number 10, fare thee well path finder, our leader, our aspiration."