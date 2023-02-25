6h ago

add bookmark

Andrew Whitfield elected new Eastern Cape DA leader

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andrew Whitfield.
Andrew Whitfield.
Twitter/ @ParliamentofRSA
  • The DA has a new leader in the Eastern Cape.
  • MP Andrew Whitfield was elected provincial leader after beating Chantal King.
  • Both candidates have vowed to unite the party.

The DA in the Eastern Cape will be led by party bigshot Andrew Whitfield, who took control of the province on Saturday after a two-day elective congress in Graaff-Reinet.

Whitfield, an MP, beat his rival, Chantal King, but the results of the vote were not announced at the conference. A confident Whitfield said the party would set its growth plan into action.

"In this DA, we will work to get to every community and town. We are going village by village, town by town and suburb by suburb to get the word out that the DA delivers.

"I am not going to accept anything less from all of you," he said in his first speech as provincial leader.

The new deputy provincial leaders are Vicky Knoetze and Mlindi Nhanha.

Delegates elected Yusuf Cassim as provincial chairperson, a position previously held by Whitfield.

Speaking to News24 after the conference, King said she accepted the outcome.

King said:

I will support Andrew in everything he needs. I am not in the provincial executive, but I am still a constituency leader. I will work wherever it is needed, and I will move forward with the party. This has been a good learning [experience] for me.

The party's three deputy provincial chairpersons are Samantha Graham-Maré, Monde Desha and Horatio Hendricks.

The position of DA youth leader in the province was uncontested. This means that current youth leader Luvo Vimbani retains his position.

Nomvano Zibonda has been elected leader of the Eastern Cape DA Women's Network.

The start of the conference on Saturday morning was delayed as a faulty generator and load shedding tripped up the process of registering voting delegates.

At the event, 329 registered delegates were invited, and of that, 297 were present. Of the 297 delegates, 293 cast their votes.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and several other senior leaders addressed the conference, which ended on Saturday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daeastern capeeast londonpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 3924 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
61% - 7906 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 1197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.01
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.50
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
909.44
0.0%
Palladium
1,403.35
0.0%
Gold
1,811.08
0.0%
Silver
20.76
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
70,885
-2.9%
All Share
76,938
-2.7%
Resource 10
65,295
-4.6%
Industrial 25
102,808
-2.3%
Financial 15
16,348
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

29m ago

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

13h ago

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo