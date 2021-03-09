Angelo Agrizzi a no-show in court, case postponed to May

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi failed to appear alongside his co-accused former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Agrizzi's lawyer furnished the court with a medical certificate.

Agrizzi and Smith are charged with corruption, while Smith faces additional charges of fraud for alleged payments made to his company, Euroblitz, in 2015 and 2016.

Former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi has again failed to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Gauteng due to illness.

Agrizzi was supposed to appear alongside his co-accused, former ANC MP Vincent Smith, on Tuesday.

Agrizzi's lawyer, Mannie Witz, presented the court with a medical certificate. He said his client's doctors advised that he was at high risk of contracting Covid-19 and should not be making public appearances.

Witz also asked the court to relax two of Agrizzi's bail conditions, which the court granted.

Agrizzi will now report to the Benoni police station once a week. Should he fail to appear due to medical reasons, Agrizzi can appoint a nominee to provide a medical certificate issued by his medical team.

He will also be allowed to leave Gauteng from 18 April to 7 May. No reasons were given as to why he would travel outside the province.

The matter was postponed to 28 May for the State to furnish the defence team with "...further particulars".

The State alleges the payments were made to Smith to silence his opposition to Bosasa during parliamentary committee meetings.

Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi, which Agrizzi denies.

