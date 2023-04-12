26m ago

Angelo Agrizzi has neurological brain damage - doctor tells court

Jeanette Chabalala
Angelo Agrizzi.
Angelo Agrizzi.
Jeanette Chabalala
  • Angelo Agrizzi appeared in court via a video link, wearing a breathing mask.
  • He seemed to drift into sleep, and then wake again.  
  • He is charged with fraud and corruption relating to tenders between Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services.  

Angelo Agrizzi, who is appearing in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria via a video link, doesn't seem to be "meaningfully participating". 

This is according to Dr Herman Edeling, a neurosurgeon, who examined the former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower in March 2022.  

Edeling was asked by Agrizzi's lawyer, Mannie Witz, to observe how his client looked during proceedings. 

"Mr Agrizzi is not really present in these proceedings. He does not appear to be following proceedings, and it cannot be said that he is meaningfully participating," Edeling told an inquiry into Agrizzi's continued absence from court proceedings.   

Edeling told the court that Agrizzi was "not insane", but had neurological brain damage.

Agrizzi, who appeared via a video link, wore a breathing mask.

He also seemed to drift into sleep, and then wake again.  

During cross-examination, Edeling told the inquiry that he stopped operating on patients in 2008.

READ | Drama as Angelo Agrizzi appears in court via video link surrounded by medical equipment

He said this was the first time he was asked to assess a person's fitness to stand trial.  

Agrizzi is charged with fraud and corruption relating to tenders between Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS). 

The criminal matter involves four tenders, valued at more than R1.8 billion, which were awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

That matter has been postponed to 20 July, pending the outcome of the inquiry.  

On Wednesday, the lawyer representing Agrizzi's co-accused, former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, said his client had been hospitalised since last month and couldn't attend the main court case. A warrant of arrest was issued, but stayed until the next court date.

Two other accused - former DCS chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder – briefly appeared in the dock for the postponement.  

READ | State capture sought to embed looting, says Corruption Watch – and we've only scratched the surface

News24 previously reported that the tenders were for catering and training services, the installation of CCTV cameras, the installation of perimeter fencing, the supply of a television system, and equipment monitoring.

It is alleged that these tenders were obtained through corruption.

In October 2020, Agrizzi was denied bail in a separate matter, in which he is accused of paying bribes to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

