Angelo Agrizzi 'still fighting' in ICU, says lawyer

Former Bosasa COO turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi's condition remains the same, his lawyer said.

Agrizzi was rushed to a private hospital after his condition worsened.

He was denied bail last Wednesday by the Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is still in a serious condition in the ICU, his lawyer said.

"There is no change to his condition, but he is obviously still fighting. His condition is still very serious, but unfortunately no change," lawyer Daniel Witz told News24 on Wednesday.

Witz also said the correctional services department was not allowing anyone to see him.

Under Level 1 restrictions, a prisoner is only allowed one visit per month.

"I said this is a very different situation. But without permission, which we keep asking, the family are not allowed to visit him. So, we have managed one visitation for the wife, but that's it," Witz said.

Last Wednesday, Agrizzi was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, in a matter where he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

After spending a night in prison, he was taken to a public hospital.