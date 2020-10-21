1h ago

add bookmark

Angelo Agrizzi 'still fighting' in ICU, says lawyer

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Angelo Agrizzi in court.
Angelo Agrizzi in court.
Christopher Moagi
  • Former Bosasa COO turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi's condition remains the same, his lawyer said.  
  • Agrizzi was rushed to a private hospital after his condition worsened. 
  • He was denied bail last Wednesday by the Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is still in a serious condition in the ICU, his lawyer said.

"There is no change to his condition, but he is obviously still fighting. His condition is still very serious, but unfortunately no change," lawyer Daniel Witz told News24 on Wednesday.

Witz also said the correctional services department was not allowing anyone to see him.

Under Level 1 restrictions, a prisoner is only allowed one visit per month.

"I said this is a very different situation. But without permission, which we keep asking, the family are not allowed to visit him. So, we have managed one visitation for the wife, but that's it," Witz said.

READ | Bosasa fraud case postponed due to Angelo Agrizzi's hospitalisation

Last Wednesday, Agrizzi was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, in a matter where he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith. 

After spending a night in prison, he was taken to a public hospital. 

On Monday, Agrizzi was rushed to a private hospital after his condition worsened.

At the time, Witz told News24 that they had received a call from the correctional services department around noon. 

"[They said] that the treating doctor at the public hospital advised them that he needs to be transported to a ICU/high care facility as a matter of urgency because his condition was worsening and they didn't have the facilities to treat him." 

Agrizzi's lawyer has previously said they intend appealing the bail refusal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Angelo Agrizzi tests negative for Covid-19 as lawyers wait for date for High Court appeal bid
Most read: ANC's 'kickback scheme' exposed, Malema bemoans Hawks arrests, Agrizzi in hospital
Poor health, a lost Italian passport and whistleblowing - why Agrizzi is appealing bail denial
Read more on:
angello agrizzi
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6101 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.29
(+0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1926.04
(+0.83)
Silver
25.09
(+1.45)
Platinum
886.50
(+1.88)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2394.99
(+0.68)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo