1h ago

add bookmark

Angelo Agrizzi tests negative for Covid-19 as lawyers wait for date for High Court appeal bid

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi appears at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on corruption and fraud case on October 14, 2020
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi appears at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on corruption and fraud case on October 14, 2020
PHOTO: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • Embattled former Bosasa COO Agrizzi is in hospital receiving medical care after being denied bail on Wednesday.
  • His lawyers have since filed an appeal in the High Court. 
  • It is unclear when Agrizzi will be discharged as he is under observation after testing negative for Covid-19.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has tested negative for Covid-19, his lawyer Daniel Witz confirmed to News24 on Friday.

Witz said Agrizzi remained in a Johannesburg hospital where tests were still being conducted on him, and is under observation.

"They are awaiting tests results and monitoring his health as we stand. At the moment I don't really have an update if he is going to be discharged, when he is going to be discharged," Witz said. 

Agrizzi was transferred from prison to hospital on Thursday afternoon, the Department of Correctional Services said. 

He was meant to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, alongside former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, former correctional services boss Linda Mti, and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder.

The accused are charged with several counts of money laundering and violations of the Public Finance Management and Prevention, and Combating of Corrupt Activities Acts

However, the matter was postponed due to Agrizzi being admitted to hospital.

The embattled former COO was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. He was appearing in a case where he faces a charge of corruption relating to allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith. 

READ | Angelo Agrizzi’s crypto currency, offshore millions and assets: Here’s why the State's opposing bail

The court found that a prima facie case was made against Agrizzi, who appeared alongside his co-accused, Smith.

In his judgment, Magistrate Phillip Venter also said he was satisfied that Agrizzi had the financial means to set up and sustain, a "comfortable lifestyle", elsewhere, should he decide to abscond. 

Agrizzi's lawyers are appealing the ruling. 

Witz told News24 that appeal papers were lodged at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday and were waiting for a date for argument. 

He said the next step was for the charge sheet from the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court to also be lodged with the High Court along with recordings of the bail proceedings. 

"We [are] saying that certain aspects weren't given consideration to and that the Magistrate erred, or was incorrect on certain findings and that in that regard he should be given bail," Witz said. 

News24 earlier reported that in the notice of appeal papers, Agrizzi's lawyers argued that Venter did not properly take into account his chronic medical conditions, and that he was dependent on a permanent supplemental oxygen supply, which he was seen carrying in court.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bosasa fraud case postponed due to Angelo Agrizzi's hospitalisation
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi denied bail in corruption case
Read more on:
bosasaangelo agrizzigautengjohannesburgcourtscoronaviruscrime
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3141 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3878 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.67)
Gold
1901.00
(-0.22)
Silver
24.33
(+0.50)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.87)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2337.50
(-0.30)
All Share
55095.52
(+0.46)
Top 40
50738.24
(+0.46)
Financial 15
9709.77
(-1.15)
Industrial 25
75322.67
(+1.14)
Resource 10
54138.63
(+0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo