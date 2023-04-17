Angelo Agrizzi, wearing an oxygen mask and with a nurse at his side, collapses at inquiry

An inquiry into former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's continued absence from court to face corruption charges continued on Monday morning.

He collapsed during the proceedings, which had to be adjourned for a few minutes.

An inquiry into Angelo Agrizzi's continued absence from court to face corruption charges continued on Monday with the former Bosasa COO appearing via a video link.

Agrizzi, wearing an oxygen mask and with a nurse next to him, collapsed during the proceedings, which had to be adjourned for a few minutes.

When the inquiry resumed, State advocate Arno Rossouw argued that two of Agrizzi's witnesses had given conflicting evidence.

He said while Dr Herman Edeling testified that Agrizzi may not be able to understand proceedings and that one would have to repeat and simplify questions before he understood what was being asked, another expert, clinical neuropsychologist Trevor Reynolds, said Agrizzi could follow proceedings but "under particular circumstances" where his physical condition was accommodated.

However, Judge David Makhoba said his job was to determine if it was Agrizzi's fault that he had failed to appear in court since October 2020, not his fitness to stand trial.

He said he would have to decide whether to absolve him for not attending court.

Agrizzi failed to appear in court several times due to his ailing health.

News24 previously reported Agrizzi had suffered a heart attack while in prison and was put on life support. He spent an evening in prison before he was rushed to a public hospital. His condition worsened and he was transferred to a private hospital.

Agrizzi is charged with fraud and corruption relating to tenders between Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services.





The criminal case involves four tenders valued at more than R1.8 billion, which were awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

News24 previously reported the tenders were for catering and training services, the installation of CCTV cameras, the installation of perimeter fencing, the supply of a television system, and equipment monitoring.

It is alleged these tenders were obtained through corruption.

In October 2020, Agrizzi was denied bail in a separate case in which he is accused of paying bribes to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

The inquiry was postponed to Tuesday for the State to call its witness.