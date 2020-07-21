Angelo Agrizzi: What would I gain from lying about Nomvula Mokonyane?

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says he will be applying to cross-examine Nomvula Mokonyane following her testimony at the Zondo commission.

Agrizzi says he stands by allegations that Mokonyane received cash payments, groceries and alcohol from Bosasa.

Mokonyane denied the allegations on Monday when she appeared before the inquiry.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi says he stands by his testimony about how Nomvula Mokonyane received cash payments, gifts and home maintenance from Bosasa.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Tuesday, Agrizzi said he would apply to cross-examine Mokonyane at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

On Monday, Mokonyane appeared before the commission and denied damning allegations levelled against her by Agrizzi.

She said allegations against her were extremely defamatory and full of contradictions. Mokonyane also said Agrizzi was being insensitive towards her and her family.

Early last year, Agrizzi alleged that Mokonyane received cash payments from the services firm, while it also paid for maintenance at her home, including a garden service, repairs to electric fencing and the installation of a new camera system.He alleged the former minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa. He also said Mokonyane received gifts, including meat and expensive alcohol, for her family.

Speaking to Radio 702's Clement Manyathela, Agrizzi was asked about Mokonyane's testimony rubbishing the allegations he had made against her.

READ | Agrizzi is 'full of hatred', Mokonyane tells Zondo inquiry as she denies getting Bosasa cash, gifts

In response, he said: "I don't think there was any agenda. The only agenda that was there was a request from [Deputy] Judge [Raymond] Zondo which was to come and bring things to state capture commission so that we could prevent a recurrence of it in the future and that's exactly what we did. I'm sure you know I like [William] Shakespeare... and he makes the statement that says 'the lady doth protest too much'.

"I think that's exactly what it is. I think that you know we gave our statements, we gave our evidence and yes there has been a phenomenal outcry from her, let's let Judge Zondo do his work. Let him decide," he said.

Asked if he stood by his allegations that Mokonyane received R50 000 per month from Bosasa and that the company bought her groceries, including expensive alcohol and paid for her relative’s funeral, he answered: "I stand by them 100%".

"It is factual and the good thing about it, is that the people, for instance, I think Qedani Mahlangu [former social development MEC] was at the house in the meeting when I was there with Nomvula Mokonyane.

"So, you know people will start realising it and people will know what's happening and I think what is important for me is that the truth comes out. Sure, maybe one or two inaccuracies with regards to dates, but you must remember something, this is now 18 months after I've given my testimony, why has it taken too long?"

Agrizzi also said he met with Mokonyane on numerous occasions at her house, adding they had plenty of conversations.

"What would I have to gain to lie about her? I would be absolutely stupid if I was taking on the minister and a government official if I didn't believe in the facts I had".