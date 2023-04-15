Angelo Agrizzi's condition seems to be 'worsening' - doctor tells court

The inquiry into Angelo Agrizzi's continued absence from court continued on Friday.

Agrizzi appeared in court via a video link in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The court heard testimony from Dr Trevor Reynolds, a clinical neuropsychologist.

A clinical neuropsychologist told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he doesn't believe the former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower, Angelo Agrizzi, "put himself in a position where he is wilfully not coming to court" to face corruption charges.

Dr Trevor Reynolds told an inquiry into Agrizzi's continued absence from court since October 2020, which has resulted in delays in his corruption case, that he doesn't believe it is Agrizzi's fault he hasn't made it to court.

Reynolds assessed Agrizzi in April, May and November 2022. He said the first time he met him, he saw a "tall [and] clearly ill gentleman".

He said after spending hours with him and having watched him during his video link appearance this week, he didn't believe it would be possible for him to attend court physically.

He said should Agrizzi attend proceedings virtually, then he would need high-level medical support.

The doctor added that he would also need someone physically at his bedside during the court proceedings.

Agrizzi would be able to participate virtually if he were to be accommodated for a short period, while given an opportunity to rest, he said.

"His evidence and the time he is participating will become shorter and shorter, and his recovery will become longer and longer," he said, adding that this was because the former COO's condition "seems to be diminishing and worsening over a period of time".

READ | Drama as Angelo Agrizzi appears in court via video link surrounded by medical equipment

Reynolds told the court he didn't believe that Agrizzi should be sent for a psychiatric evaluation because he didn't have a mental condition.

He said a psychiatric facility would not be able to accommodate Agrizzi because it would not be able to meet his medical needs.

When asked by the prosecutor, Arno Rossouw, whether Agrizzi had the ability to understand proceedings, Reynolds said Agrizzi had no mental issues.

Therefore, he would be able to understand, process and integrate proceedings, but would need to be accommodated in terms of his physical and cognitive abilities.

"That's not what Dr [Herman] Edeling said," said Rossouw.

"He [Edeling, a neurosurgeon] said as he [Agrizzi] is sitting there, he is not able to understand the proceedings because he is not here."

Rossouw said during proceedings this week that Agrizzi was able to say when he was tired and would indicate that he needed a break. This meant he could understand proceedings, he said.

Reynolds then said he had noticed that Agrizzi was fatigued, breathing and blinking slowly.



He said whoever was leading evidence would have to accommodate time for Agrizzi to process questions.

Agrizzi appeared via a video link, wearing an oxygen mask.

Proceedings were adjourned several times to accommodate his ill-health.

Agrizzi is charged with fraud and corruption relating to tenders between Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services.

The criminal matter involves four tenders, valued at more than R1.8 billion, which were awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

That matter has been postponed to 20 July, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

News24 previously reported that the tenders were for catering and training services, the installation of CCTV cameras, the installation of perimeter fencing, the supply of a television system, and equipment monitoring.

It is alleged that these tenders were obtained through corruption.

In October 2020, Agrizzi was denied bail in a separate matter, in which he is accused of paying bribes to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

The inquiry continues on Monday.



