26m ago

add bookmark

Anger (mis)management: North West man says momentary rage to blame for him smashing court's window

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man is accused of smashing windows at a court.
A man is accused of smashing windows at a court.
SimpleImages, Getty Images
  • A 35-year-old man accused of smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate's Court has blamed his actions on anger.
  • According to the accused, the anger stems from a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020.
  • He intends to plead guilty.

A 35-year-old North West man who is accused of smashing the Vryburg Magistrate's Court's windows says that his actions were driven by anger.

Sibongile Dube appeared in the same court on Monday. He represented himself following his arrest when he was caught smashing the windows. 

He is charged with malicious damage to property. 

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame, Dube told the court that he intends to plead guilty for his offence.

READ | Man accused of smashing Vryburg Magistrate's Court windows makes first court appearance

"He alleges his actions were driven by anger, following a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020," said Mamothame.

Dube also is attributing his anger to a two-year sentence he received in 2009 on an assault case. 

"He alleges he had a valid reason for not attending court, but was nonetheless sentenced."

Dube was arrested on 9 January after a security guard heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw Dube running away from the scene. 

He is due to appear back in court on 19 January to enter his guilty plea.

Meanwhile, the family of  Paul Makauta, who is accused of hammering windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court, said that the growing frustration of not finding a job because of his murder conviction and parole conditions drove Makauta to damage the Constitutional Court windows.

The court revealed that he was out on parole for a 2010 murder.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourts
Lottery
Super Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.00
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.56
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.10
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,819.26
+0.1%
Silver
23.01
+0.2%
Palladium
1,875.50
-0.4%
Platinum
976.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,889
+0.6%
All Share
75,594
+0.6%
Resource 10
74,696
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,569
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,498
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22013.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo