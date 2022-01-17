Anger (mis)management: North West man says momentary rage to blame for him smashing court's window

A 35-year-old man accused of smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate's Court has blamed his actions on anger.

According to the accused, the anger stems from a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020.

He intends to plead guilty.

Sibongile Dube appeared in the same court on Monday. He represented himself following his arrest when he was caught smashing the windows.

He is charged with malicious damage to property.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame, Dube told the court that he intends to plead guilty for his offence.

"He alleges his actions were driven by anger, following a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020," said Mamothame.

Dube also is attributing his anger to a two-year sentence he received in 2009 on an assault case.

"He alleges he had a valid reason for not attending court, but was nonetheless sentenced."

Dube was arrested on 9 January after a security guard heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw Dube running away from the scene.

He is due to appear back in court on 19 January to enter his guilty plea.

Meanwhile, the family of Paul Makauta, who is accused of hammering windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court, said that the growing frustration of not finding a job because of his murder conviction and parole conditions drove Makauta to damage the Constitutional Court windows.

The court revealed that he was out on parole for a 2010 murder.