'Angry and hungry': Tshwane youth have no faith that voting will change things

There appeared to be a low voter turnout across Tshwane in the municipal elections by early on Monday afternoon.

Very few young people were observed casting their ballots.

Residents believe that political apathy and a perception that voting does not bring change, were the main drivers of the low turnout among the younger voters.

With what appeared to be a low voter turnout across Tshwane, residents believe that political apathy within the youth, and a general disillusionment with political parties’ inability to create change, are to blame.



News24 visited several voting stations across the capital city throughout Monday. Many of the voting stations were quiet, with very few people queuing by 13:00.

While a low voter turnout across the age brackets seemed to be the norm in Tshwane on Monday, even fewer youth were seen casting their vote at the voting stations.

Most of the voters observed were middle-aged or elderly.

In Mabopane, 42-year-old Benedict Matjila, who voted as Manemelong Primary School, noted the low turnout which he ascribed to disillusionment with political parties.

He said:

I was waiting for electricity for three years, but I have still come to vote. Others don’t have the heart, they just don’t want to vote anymore.

Matjila said other Mabopane residents had refused to come and vote, believing that it would not change their lives, irrespective of the party they voted for.

Themba Ndima, 67, reiterated the views of Matjila, saying that people in Mabopane had been struggling for years, and that it felt as if no party would help them.

Other voters in Mabopane said that nothing would change.

"We are voting for free and for nothing," one elderly woman said.

However, they still felt it was their duty to vote.

Other residents said they would not even bother voting, and would instead "enjoy the public holiday".

Similar sentiments were found in Soshanguve and Mamelodi.

Mamelodi residents said the low turnout was also the result of chaos in Tshwane politics over the past five years, where on the ground, the feeling was that very little had been done while parties clashed in council sittings.



'Angry and hungry'

There were many reasons why young people were not seen at the voting stations.

The overwhelming perception of those News24 spoke to was that the youth were not interested in politics and did not believe their vote would bring change to their lives and the issues they confront.

In Mabopane, a group of elderly people said the youth did not want to vote because they believed that no political party could change their lives for the better.

They believed young locals noticed the issues, but took cognisance of the fact that there had been very little change between two different political administrations in the last 10 years.

Soshanguve resident Bruce Mavhaga said poltical parties had failed the people of Tshwane and, because of this, the youth did not believe that any party could bring change.



In Mamelodi, several residents said young South Africans would not vote because they were "angry and hungry".

One man, who called himself coach, said the youth did not care about voting because it had never been seen as a means to better their lives.



He said that voting, whether in municipal or general elections, was not viewed as a possible solution. Instead, there was a general dissatisfaction with politics in Tshwane.

Mamelodi voter Boeti Ndlovu said he had noticed that many people had decided to not to vote, especially the youth.

"When it comes to the youth side, they are not sure who to vote for," Ndlovu said.

He said this was due to political apathy.

Other residents explained that young people were not only disillusioned, but did not trust politicians to fight for them.

Several young people interviewed by News24 said they were angry at the political situation in Tshwane and did not believe that voting would change anything.

