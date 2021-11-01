1h ago

add bookmark

'Angry and hungry': Tshwane youth have no faith that voting will change things

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There appeared to be a low voter turnout across Tshwane in the municipal elections by early on Monday afternoon.
  • Very few young people were observed casting their ballots.
  • Residents believe that political apathy and a perception that voting does not bring change, were the main drivers of the low turnout among the younger voters.

With what appeared to be a low voter turnout across Tshwane, residents believe that political apathy within the youth, and a general disillusionment with political parties’ inability to create change, are to blame.

News24 visited several voting stations across the capital city throughout Monday. Many of the voting stations were quiet, with very few people queuing by 13:00. 

While a low voter turnout across the age brackets seemed to be the norm in Tshwane on Monday, even fewer youth were seen casting their vote at the voting stations.

Most of the voters observed were middle-aged or elderly. 

LIVE | Follow News24's rolling coverage on elections

In Mabopane, 42-year-old Benedict Matjila, who voted as Manemelong Primary School, noted the low turnout which he ascribed to disillusionment with political parties. 

He said:

I was waiting for electricity for three years, but I have still come to vote. Others don’t have the heart, they just don’t want to vote anymore.

Matjila said other Mabopane residents had refused to come and vote, believing that it would not change their lives, irrespective of the party they voted for.

Themba Ndima, 67, reiterated the views of Matjila, saying that people in Mabopane had been struggling for years, and that it felt as if no party would help them. 

Other voters in Mabopane said that nothing would change.

"We are voting for free and for nothing," one elderly woman said. 

Adriaan Basson | The end of elite politics as we know it

However, they still felt it was their duty to vote. 

Other residents said they would not even bother voting, and would instead "enjoy the public holiday".

Similar sentiments were found in Soshanguve and Mamelodi. 

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 01: ANC members on
ANC supporters in Lamontville, Durban on Monday.

Mamelodi residents said the low turnout was also the result of chaos in Tshwane politics over the past five years, where on the ground, the feeling was that very little had been done while  parties clashed in council sittings. 

'Angry and hungry' 

There were many reasons why young people were not seen at the voting stations.

The overwhelming perception of those News24 spoke to was that the youth were not interested in politics and did not believe their vote would bring change to their lives and the issues they confront. 

In Mabopane, a group of elderly people said the youth did not want to vote because they believed that no political party could change their lives for the better. 

They believed young locals noticed the issues, but took cognisance of the fact that there had been very little change between two different political administrations in the last 10 years. 

READ | Unhelpful, unskilled and uncaring: Here's how you feel about your ward councillors - Media24 poll

Soshanguve resident Bruce Mavhaga said poltical parties had failed the people of Tshwane and, because of this, the youth did not believe that any party could bring change.

In Mamelodi, several residents said young South Africans would not vote because they were "angry and hungry".

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 01: A general v
PA supporters in Cape Town.

One man, who called himself coach, said the youth did not care about voting because it had never been seen as a means to better their lives.

He said that voting, whether in municipal or general elections, was not viewed as a possible solution. Instead, there was a general dissatisfaction with politics in Tshwane.  

Mamelodi voter Boeti Ndlovu said he had noticed that many people had decided to not to vote, especially the youth. 

"When it comes to the youth side, they are not sure who to vote for," Ndlovu said.

He said this was due to political apathy.

Other residents explained that young people were not only disillusioned, but did not trust politicians to fight for them.

Several young people interviewed by News24 said they were angry at the political situation in Tshwane and did not believe that voting would change anything. 

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Today is the 2021 Municipal Elections. Are you voting?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
69% - 1314 votes
No
31% - 589 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,793.18
+0.5%
Silver
23.99
+0.4%
Palladium
2,048.84
+2.2%
Platinum
1,063.65
+4.1%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
0.0%
All Share
67,465
0.0%
Resource 10
62,990
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,490
0.0%
Financial 15
13,956
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo