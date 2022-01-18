Angry parents refuse to let staff at Limpopo's education dept head office leave

A group of parents refused to let the staff at the Limpopo education department's head office in Polokwane leave on Tuesday, demanding placement of their children in schools.

The parents barricaded the gates, preventing the staff from leaving.

The police were called, but there were no violent incidents.

Biccard Street, on which the provincial education head office is located, had to be closed to traffic.

Provincial education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said: "We've just been made aware of a group of people, who are protesting outside our head office campus in Polokwane. They have barricaded gates and our employees are unable to leave for home."

She said the head of department would meet with the parents' representatives "to outline our admissions process".

Since the official reopening of schools last week, many parents have been visiting the head office to demand their children be placed.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.