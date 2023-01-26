Angry patient throws 'urine' at Ekurhuleni clinic staff on lunch break

Gauteng health and wellness is investigating an incident involving a patient and three staff members from Calcot Dlepu Clinic in Ekurhuleni.

The incident captured in a video showed an angry patient attacking three healthcare workers by splashing them with liquid, said to be urine.

In the video the man complains about waiting for a long time to be assisted.

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has condemned the "inhumane and vulgar" treatment of health workers after a patient at Calcot Dlepu Clinic in Ekurhuleni allegedly splashed urine at three staff members.

In a video circulating on social media, an angry patient is seen confronting three healthcare workers who were on a lunch break at Calcot Dlepu clinic in Ekurhuleni on 20 January.

In the footage, the man who claims he had been waiting to be assisted for a very long time can be heard shouting at the three women.

He is heard saying: "We came here, but you guys did not respond to us... Are we expected to act first before you can answer us, or is it because we come here for free and we don't pay you can do this to us? Don't treat this, you women."

He then proceeds to splash the three staff with a liquid that the provincial health department said was urine.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “Irrespective of the complaint the member of the public might be having against the health workers, this cannot justify the attack on them. It is uncalled for, and we condemn this vulgar act in the strongest possible terms."

She said such violence and hurling of insults would never be acceptable as citizens could escalate complaints to quality assurance staff or the facility manager at the relevant service point.

READ | Tembisa 10: Public Protector finds claims mom gave birth to decuplets 'unsubstantiated'

The MEC was concerned by the number of provincial healthcare workers who had been subjected to attacks from community members recently.



She said some were robbed of their belongings, and, in other instances, the attacks ended with patient care being severely hampered, resulting in loss of life.

Nkomo-Ralehoko appealed to communities to work with the department to end attacks on healthcare workers.

"On our part, we have committed to ensure that we improve patient experience of care at healthcare facilities,” the MEC said.

She said the matter was being investigated to determine a course of action.



