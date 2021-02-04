Anguish for Viwe Dalingozi's family after sentencing of boyfriend who set her alight postponed

Viwe Dalingozi died in hospital after being set alight by her boyfriend.

She was doused in petrol and set alight by Mpho Thobane in 2018.

Thobane's sentencing could not continue on Thursday after his lawyer told the court he needed to consult with him.

The family of a 31-year-old woman who was doused in petrol and set alight by her boyfriend in 2018 have expressed their anguish after sentencing proceedings could not continue on Thursday.

Viwe Dalingozi was set alight by her then-boyfriend Mpho Thobane at Fashion Lofts, a block of flats on corner Prichardt and Delvers streets in Johannesburg in the early hours of the morning of 2 October 2018.

The two had an argument and Thobane poured petrol on Dalingozi and lit it while she was on the bed. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but later died.

Thobane was arrested after he had been on the run following the incident.

Dalingozi's family, from Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape, had travelled to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in the hope of finally finding closure, but they were left disappointed after Thobane's lawyer, Musa Chauke, informed Magistrate Hambokazi Thwele that he needed to consult further with the accused to prepare mitigation of sentence statements.

The court also heard that the State had a victim impact statement prepared by the family.

Dalingozi's mother, Lulama, broke down in tears, screaming "He killed my child!" as it was announced proceedings wouldn't continue on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dalingozi's uncle, Fezile, said the victim's relatives were extremely sad considering the case had dragged on since 2018 and had yet to reach finality.

The uncle added that, even though Thobane had been found guilty, they wished for justice to be served in his sentencing too.

Fezile said, while the case was also strenuous for them, there was nothing they could do to have it concluded any faster.

"We only wish for justice to be served the right way. The manner in which this little girl was killed is very agonising.

"It's very sad and we hope that justice will be served, not only for the families but for many other victims of this nature, so that it sends a lesson to many others and appease the victims as well. Viwe has not been the only victim here; there has been secondary victims- her family, friends..." he said.

The case was postponed to 12 February.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State was ready to continue with proceedings but could not do so because of the defence.

"We understand the frustrations from the family. They need to get closure and I believe that will be the day this case ends. Unfortunately, we have to allow these processes to unfold; the court needs to strike a balance between the interest of justice, society as well as the interest of the accused person.

"It is also the accused's right to also prepare his mitigating arguments, hence the court has allowed this process," Mjonondwane said.

