13m ago

add bookmark

Animal rights group offers R8 000 reward in search of person who shot, killed baboon in Constantia

accreditation
Tred Magill, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three baboons are spotted near Cape Point.
Three baboons are spotted near Cape Point.
PHOTO: Nardus Engelbrecht, Gallo Images
  • A female baboon died after it was shot in an upmarket Cape Town suburb last month.
  • It's believed a civilian shot the baboon.
  • The management of baboons around Cape Town has been a sticking point in recent years.

Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC) has put up an R8 000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the person who shot and killed an adult female chacma baboon nine days ago in Constantia, Cape Town.

BWC national chairperson Toni Brockhaven described the shooting as "despicable" and held the City of Cape Town responsible after it removed rangers that had been assigned to monitor baboons in Constantia in April.

"Over and above the lack of ethics, firing a weapon in a residential area is illegal. This incident must be laid at the door of the City of Cape Town which removed the rangers to depend on volunteers to monitor and assist the baboons over a treacherous road, resulting in ever more impatient residents to harm the baboons," Brockhaven said.

The incident raises fears that residents could take the law into their own hands.

READ | Activists fear for welfare of chacma baboons as City of Cape Town holds secret meetings

Gordon Chunnet, a Constantia Ratepayers and Residents Association member, said "it was an entirely predictable response to the City's withdrawal of services."

Chairperson Sheila Camerer blamed the South African National Parks (SANParks) and said it was "failing everyone miserably". She added that the City had neglected to provide baboon-proof bins.

Two "baboon angels", who monitored a troop of baboons in Constantia at the time, said the animals entered a property in Monterey Drive.

Gerry Higgs of the Tokai Baboon Action Group said she and Bonita Franklin heard glass breaking and the discharge of what they believed to be a firearm, upon which the baboons left the property.

Allowed into an adjacent property in Ombre Drive, they saw the wounded female in the corner of the garden and then on top of a wall, clearly in pain.

The National Conservation Consultants (NCC) was summoned and four rangers arrived at the scene, followed shortly by the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), with a vet who darted the injured female and transported her to their facility.

A man who claimed to be a worker at the Monterey property was seen carrying a catapult and admitted shooting at the baboons, but "only to scare them away", a few hours before the incident.

Earlier this week, the SPCA's Jaco Pieterse said the baboon was a pregnant adult female who died "due to the extent of the injuries".

He said:

We are unsure if it is a pellet gun or normal .22. This will be confirmed after the post-mortem.

Pieterse said the SPCA had called for witnesses and were waiting for an affidavit from one of the baboon angels before visiting the property.

He said the offence was punishable with a R40 000 fine and/or 12-month imprisonment sentence under the Animal Protection Act.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townsanparkscape naturecape townwestern capecrime and courtsconservationanimals
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 406 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 4984 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
11% - 687 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.71
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,664.29
+0.2%
Silver
19.41
+2.0%
Palladium
2,171.50
+0.2%
Platinum
867.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,390
0.0%
All Share
63,726
0.0%
Resource 10
60,230
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,400
0.0%
Financial 15
13,796
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo