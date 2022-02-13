53m ago

add bookmark

Animal welfare organisation confiscates 11 puppies with recently docked tails in Gugulethu

Lisalee Solomons
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eleven puppies had their tails docked using elastic bands.
Eleven puppies had their tails docked using elastic bands.
  • Thirteen boerboels have been confiscated from a Gugulethu backyard breeder.
  • Eleven newborn puppies have had their tails recently docked using elastic bands.
  • Police said they are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) confiscated a pair of boerboels and their litter of 11 partially weaned puppies with recently docked tails from a backyard breeder in Gugulethu, Cape Town, earlier this week.

The owner of the dogs was arrested by Philippi police and was facing charges of animal cruelty under the Animals Protection Act for tail docking.

READ | Cape Town pet owners, take notice: Sterilisations of cats and dogs is now compulsory

dogs
The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa confiscated a pair of boerboel dogs and their litter of 11 partially weaned puppies with docked tails from a Gugulethu backyard breeder.

Police Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that an animal cruelty case was being investigated.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested and was released on a warning to appear in court. The investigation will continue," said Twigg.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said the 3-week-old dogs' tails had been cruelly docked using elastic bands wound tightly around the base of the tails.

Perrins said:

Their owner allegedly docked their tails to 'improve their looks' and saleability. He also added that they had planned to keep four of the puppies and sell the rest locally. The dogs will remain at AWS until the outcome of the court case...

READ | Cape Town pensioner accused of abusing her dogs

AWS said the degree of pain inflicted on the helpless puppies before they could take their first steps must have been "excruciating".

"Some of their tails were cut so short that the infection spread to their rectums.Their prognosis varies from hopeless to hopeful, and we will do our very best to save them all, but for several who have suffered gross disfigurement, their prognosis is dire," Perrins said. 

tails
An AWS staff member holding one of the pups that had its tail docked.
dogs
Eleven boerboel puppies have been confiscated in Gugulethu.

According to AWS, tail docking or tail cutting causes pain and stress to dogs and can lead to serious complications later in life.

"Puppies and dogs need their tails for balance and body language. There are zero benefits to docking their tails. Routine tail docking is a criminal offence no matter who does it, and there are no exclusions," added Perrins.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
awsallan perrinscape townwestern capecrimeanimals
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 490 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 2925 votes
I don't know
10% - 361 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,859.30
0.0%
Silver
23.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,313.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man to donate R50 000 to NSRI after his near-death...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man to donate R50 000 to NSRI after his near-death experience at sea
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo