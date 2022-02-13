Animal welfare organisation confiscates 11 puppies with recently docked tails in Gugulethu

Thirteen boerboels have been confiscated from a Gugulethu backyard breeder.

Eleven newborn puppies have had their tails recently docked using elastic bands.

Police said they are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) confiscated a pair of boerboels and their litter of 11 partially weaned puppies with recently docked tails from a backyard breeder in Gugulethu, Cape Town, earlier this week.

The owner of the dogs was arrested by Philippi police and was facing charges of animal cruelty under the Animals Protection Act for tail docking.

Police Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that an animal cruelty case was being investigated.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested and was released on a warning to appear in court. The investigation will continue," said Twigg.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said the 3-week-old dogs' tails had been cruelly docked using elastic bands wound tightly around the base of the tails.

Perrins said:

Their owner allegedly docked their tails to 'improve their looks' and saleability. He also added that they had planned to keep four of the puppies and sell the rest locally. The dogs will remain at AWS until the outcome of the court case...

AWS said the degree of pain inflicted on the helpless puppies before they could take their first steps must have been "excruciating".

"Some of their tails were cut so short that the infection spread to their rectums.Their prognosis varies from hopeless to hopeful, and we will do our very best to save them all, but for several who have suffered gross disfigurement, their prognosis is dire," Perrins said.

According to AWS, tail docking or tail cutting causes pain and stress to dogs and can lead to serious complications later in life.

"Puppies and dogs need their tails for balance and body language. There are zero benefits to docking their tails. Routine tail docking is a criminal offence no matter who does it, and there are no exclusions," added Perrins.

