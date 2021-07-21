1h ago

add bookmark

Animal welfare organisation hunt for cat killer mutilating pets in Manenberg

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File photo)
(File photo)
Photo supplied
  • The Animal Welfare Society are on the hunt for a cat killer in Manenberg. 
  • This after the bodies of at least seven cats were found mutilated on their owners' properties. 
  • Police said they had no record of these incidents, but urged people to open criminal cases at their nearest police station so they could investigate.

*This article contains details that may upset sensitive readers.

A cat killer believed to be behind the mutilation of at least seven pets in Manenberg is sought for butchering felines and leaving their dead bodies on their owners' properties.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) spokesperson Allan Perrins told News24 that it is "pure evil" playing out in Dwyka Street in the Cape Town neighbourhood.

He said:

We are not interested in their motives for slaughtering these animals. We want to see them put behind bars before they commit any further atrocities.

"We have reason to believe that this evil individual whose signature is to slice the cats in two before throwing them into residents' yards is responsible for the horrific slaughter of at least seven cats in Dwyka Street."

In one case, a cat's face was beaten with a brick.

"The owner of the cat knows the perpetrator, but she is too petrified to come forward for fear of retribution," Perrins said.

"This is absurd, and we will - if push comes to shove - subpoena her to reveal the identity of the person and/or [have her charged] for obstruction.

"This sadistic killing spree must stop."

READ |  Man arrested for killing dog with sword in Western Cape

Abdul-Karriem Adams earlier this week woke up to the gruesome discovery of a dead cat in his front yard.

"You can see that these cats have been slaughtered as the intestines had been laying outside the body," he said.

My concern is, if this person/s is doing this to these poor cats, what else are they capable of doing?

Sharifa Vollenhoven said her cat had been missing for more than a week when she discovered its mutilated body in front of her home last Wednesday.

"It is horrible what these people are doing. Cats are such loveable animals and do not cause any harm. I am very angry with whoever is doing this. I've had my cat for over five years," she said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said it had no record of these incidents, but urged people to open criminal cases at their nearest police station for investigation.

Phone AWS Senior Inspector Mark Levendal on 021 692 2626 during office hours or on the emergency after-hours number 082 601 1761 if you have any information.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townanimal cruelty
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1084 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
32% - 1795 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 2816 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.58
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,803.30
-0.4%
Silver
25.21
+1.1%
Palladium
2,653.86
+0.4%
Platinum
1,080.59
+1.1%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,502
+1.4%
All Share
66,559
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,138
+1.7%
Industrial 25
87,506
+1.4%
Financial 15
12,581
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

2h ago

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

3h ago

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

6h ago

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

8h ago

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

8h ago

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

8h ago

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

9h ago

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

9h ago

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

9h ago

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

11h ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo