Animal welfare organisation hunt for cat killer mutilating pets in Manenberg

The Animal Welfare Society are on the hunt for a cat killer in Manenberg.

This after the bodies of at least seven cats were found mutilated on their owners' properties.

Police said they had no record of these incidents, but urged people to open criminal cases at their nearest police station so they could investigate.

*This article contains details that may upset sensitive readers.

A cat killer believed to be behind the mutilation of at least seven pets in Manenberg is sought for butchering felines and leaving their dead bodies on their owners' properties.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) spokesperson Allan Perrins told News24 that it is "pure evil" playing out in Dwyka Street in the Cape Town neighbourhood.

He said:

We are not interested in their motives for slaughtering these animals. We want to see them put behind bars before they commit any further atrocities.

"We have reason to believe that this evil individual whose signature is to slice the cats in two before throwing them into residents' yards is responsible for the horrific slaughter of at least seven cats in Dwyka Street."

In one case, a cat's face was beaten with a brick.

"The owner of the cat knows the perpetrator, but she is too petrified to come forward for fear of retribution," Perrins said.

"This is absurd, and we will - if push comes to shove - subpoena her to reveal the identity of the person and/or [have her charged] for obstruction.

"This sadistic killing spree must stop."

Abdul-Karriem Adams earlier this week woke up to the gruesome discovery of a dead cat in his front yard.

"You can see that these cats have been slaughtered as the intestines had been laying outside the body," he said.

My concern is, if this person/s is doing this to these poor cats, what else are they capable of doing?

Sharifa Vollenhoven said her cat had been missing for more than a week when she discovered its mutilated body in front of her home last Wednesday.



"It is horrible what these people are doing. Cats are such loveable animals and do not cause any harm. I am very angry with whoever is doing this. I've had my cat for over five years," she said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said it had no record of these incidents, but urged people to open criminal cases at their nearest police station for investigation.

Phone AWS Senior Inspector Mark Levendal on 021 692 2626 during office hours or on the emergency after-hours number 082 601 1761 if you have any information.