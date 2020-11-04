57m ago

Animal welfare worker who stopped to help stray dog has gun pointed at his head

Riaan Grobler
Sivuyile Kilwa almost lost his life in the line of duty.
Sivuyile Kilwa almost lost his life in the line of duty.
Animal Welfare Society of SA
  • A Cape Town animal welfare worker was held at gunpoint when he stopped to help a stray dog.
  • A gun-wielding hijacker who confronted him, aimed the gun at his head and demanded the keys to his vehicle.
  • He serves the most vulnerable and crime-ridden parts of the Cape Metro and this year alone, has survived two attempted hijackings.

A Cape Town animal welfare worker was held at gunpoint while in the line of duty on Tuesday when he stopped to help a stray dog.

Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) trainee inspector Sivuyile Kilwa was on his way back from Khayelitsha with a full load of dogs when he noticed a stray dog in a very poor condition on the side of the road near to the busy Mfuleni/N2 four-way intersection. 

According to AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins, he decided to pull over and help the dog when suddenly, he was confronted by a gun-wielding hijacker who aimed the gun at his head and demanded the keys to the vehicle.

"Sivuyile weighed up his options and bravely decided not to give in to the hijacker's hysterical demands. He very quickly concluded that he needed to make a quick getaway and in his attempt to avoid being shot, collided with the vehicle in front of him," Perrins said. 

READ | Joburg woman, 68, survives attempted hijacking and kidnapping as shootout ensued

"Thankfully, the vehicle did not stall or sustain major damage, allowing him to literally barge his way to safety."

Perrins said Kilwa serves the most violent and crime-ridden parts of the Cape. He survived two attempted hijackings this year alone.

"He is a brave and dedicated inspector and also a proud father who has had his life flash before him on more occasions than he cares to remember.

"He will once again receive professional trauma counselling to help him cope with the stress and unavoidable dangers of his job that involves him doing immeasurable good within so many otherwise forsaken and forgotten communities."

