Another 183 people have died of Covid-19-linked illness

Jenni Evans
  • Another 183 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported.
  • The Eastern and Western Cape bore the brunt of the deaths, with 82 people dying in the Eastern Cape, and 50 in the Western Cape.
  • A total of 4 011 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

Another 183 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported, with the Eastern and Western Cape, which are experiencing resurgences in some place, bearing the brunt. 

The Department of Health said 82 people died in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 11 in Gauteng, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, seven in the Northern Cape and 50 in the Western Cape.

This means 22 432 people are confirmed to have died of Covid-19-related illnesses.

A cumulative 5 640 042 tests have been completed, of which 28 127 were conducted since the last report.

The department said there were 46 385 active cases and 753 072 recoveries.

