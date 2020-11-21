40m ago

add bookmark

Another 2 646 Covid-19 cases confirmed, amid calls for continued vigilance

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr. Zweli Mkhize (Daily Sun)
Dr. Zweli Mkhize (Daily Sun)
  • Another 2 646 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed amid continued calls for vigilance regarding the spread of the virus. 
  • Eighty-six more deaths were reported, 22 of which occurred in the past 48 hours. 
  • The Eastern Cape has more than 10 000 active cases. 

Another 2 646 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed amid continued calls for vigilance regarding the spread of the virus until a vaccine is introduced. 

Eighty-six more deaths were reported, with 22 occurring in the past 48 hours. 

The Department of Health's daily bulletin on the pandemic stated the recovery rate was 92.5%.

However, concerns have been mounting for the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State, where the number of active cases has increased. 

The Eastern Cape has 10 412 active cases, the Free State 7 712 and Western Cape 6 826. 

KwaZulu-Natal has 6 021, the Northern Cape 3 353, North West 1 168 and Gauteng 427. Mpumalanga has 473 and Limpopo 389. 

The cumulative number of cases is 765 409.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
After malaria and Covid-19, British man survives cobra bite in India
Covid-19 infection creates immunity for at least six months, Oxford researchers say
'We are not adhering to rules': Winde warns of downsized festive events as Garden Route cases rise
Read more on:
coronaviruscoronavirus update
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 750 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1450 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7728 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.08)
Gold
1870.46
(+0.02)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
944.36
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
45.10
(+1.58)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.60)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo