Another ANC member shot dead in KZN, party warns against speculation

Another ANC member has been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mfundo Mokoena, a branch deputy secretary in Ward 67 in eThekwini, was reportedly shot dead on Monday.

The ANC in eThekwini has cautioned against speculation on the reasons for the killing.

The ANC in eThekwini has sought to downplay political squabble speculation, following the murder of an ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team member in the south of Durban.

The details of the death of Mfundo Mokoena, who was reportedly shot dead, have been scant because police are yet to release more information.

Mokoena was a branch deputy secretary in Ward 67. He was part of the structures that were working toward the rebuilding of ANCYL in the province, and was part of the provincial working committee of the league.

His death is one of several killings that have plagued the KwaZulu-Natal ANC. Councillors have been shot dead in the province for years, and the most recent one occurred in January.

Despite these events, the ANC released a statement on Tuesday morning in which it cautioned against speculation on the details of Mokoena's death.

The party insisted that its members were focused on rebuilding structures and added that region's political leadership race, in which Zandile Gumede was elected regional chairperson, had ended.

The eThekwini ANC said:

We call on the reporters not to make speculative and divisive reporting that seeks to drive a wedge within the movement and society. Irresponsible reporting will shift the attention from real enemies toward sensationalism and derail the investigation.

"The ANC in the eThekwini region's leadership and conference excitement has ended, our focus is to unite the region. Journalists must quickly switch off from pre-conference mode, we have moved [on] and are now [seized] with being part of solution for disaster that has engulfed our city," the eThekwini ANC added.



Mfundo Mokoena PCPC KZN ANCYL leaders was killed in KZN to what seems to be a political killing pic.twitter.com/X31lc9cXcw — sicelo (@siceloR_Mthembu) April 18, 2022

"We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and comrades from [Mokoena's] branch and the movement in general for the loss of a dedicated and promising cadre. Mfundo loved and lived the ANC. The killers have robbed his family, movement and society of a bright mind.



"We call on the police and justice system to act swiftly. Those with information that may lead to the arrests must quickly report to the nearest police station in order to end speculation."





