Another body found at Johannesburg substation

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
The body of a suspected cable thief was found at an electrical substation.
Deean Vivier/Gallo Images/Beeld
  • A third body has been found at a Johannesburg substation in the inner city.
  • The substation appears to have been vandalised.
  • Two other bodies were found at substations in Ferndale and Nancefield earlier this week.

The body of a suspected cable thief was found at a Johannesburg substation on Thursday - just days after two bodies were found at other substations in the city.

A team responding to an outage found the body at Central Substation in the inner city.

It appeared that the outage was caused by vandalism, which resulted in the death of the suspected cable thief, City Power said.

"The infrastructure was vandalised, and the deceased is suspected to be one of those who have been attacking and vandalising electricity infrastructure across the City of Johannesburg," it said in a social media post.

The two other bodies were found on Monday and Tuesday.

Technicians responding to an outage in Nancefield, Lenasia, discovered the one body, burnt beyond recognition, inside a trench where a cable had been dug up, according to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

On Tuesday, technicians who responded to a power outage in Ferndale in Randburg discovered the other body.

City Power suspects that the three people who died vandalised the power utility's infrastructure.

The utility recorded 15 cases of vandalism between last Friday and Tuesday. Six of those cases were in Randburg, seven in Roodepoort and two in Lenasia.


