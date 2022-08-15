7m ago

Another cold front sweeps large parts of the country, while Limpopo looks set to hit mid-30s

Zandile Khumalo
A cold front will dominate parts of the country this week.
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
  • The South African Weather Service has warned of a cold front sweeping across the country.
  • It is expected to bring cold temperatures and windy conditions.
  • The front will approach from the far western parts of the country, only making landfall on Wednesday mid-morning.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of a cold front sweeping large parts of the country, which is expected to bring chilly temperatures and windy conditions during the week. 

According to forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu, the cold front south-east of the country has left behind a high-pressure system, suppressing any rainfall.  

"Therefore, expect no rain or showers over the country, just windy conditions and cold weather in most places," she said.

Mahlangu said temperatures were expected to be cool to warm in some parts of the country, with Musina peaking at 34°C, Phalaborwa at 33°C, and Skukuza at 36°C.

Mahlangu said Tuesday would see similar conditions, with clear skies over the country, while the high-pressure system will still dominate. 

"We have a cold front approaching from the far western parts of the country, making [landfall] only on Wednesday by mid-morning."

She added:

It will bring some rain and showers for the south-western parts of the country, with light snowfalls over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape province.

According to Mahlangu, the cold front would move towards the east on Thursday, resulting in light showers.

Light snowfalls are expected over the high grounds of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and some parts of the south Drakensberg mountains, she said. 

On Friday, light rains and showers will fall along the coasts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said Mahlangu.

She added that the weekend would see clearer skies, with some light rain along the Eastern Cape coast.

