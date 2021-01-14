1h ago

Another fake, racist TikTok account emerges, this time targeting Milnerton High School

Jenni Evans
  • Milnerton High School in Cape Town is the latest to fall victim to a fake TikTok account posting racist messages under the school's banner.  
  • Table View High School, in the same region, had to deal with a fake account last year. 
  • Milnerton High School has called on people to assist in reporting the account to TikTok, to have it removed. 

Milnerton High School in Cape Town is the latest to fall victim to what it says is a fake TikTok account, which is posting racist messages under its banner. 

Nearby Table View High School had to deal with a similar incident last year, which it reported to police. 

Milnerton High School says it does not have a TikTok account.

It has called on people to help in reporting the imposter account to TikTok to have it taken down. 

In an urgent announcement on its Facebook page during the school holidays, Milnerton High School said: "We would like to thank all concerned learners, parents and community members who have brought the TikTok profile, that is using our school's name and school badge, to our attention.

"Please note that Milnerton High School does not have a TikTok account. We distance ourselves COMPLETELY from this TikTok account and are in no way associated with the profile."

It said it strongly disapproves of and condemns all content posted by the profile. 

"We are urgently looking into the matter and investigating who created the profile."

The school said it cannot remove the profile either because it did not create it, and encouraged people to report the account to TikTok to help in having it removed. 

It asked people not to engage with the account in any way, and anybody with information about the origin of the account should email: prportfolio@milnertonhigh.co.za.

The Western Cape Department of Education said it was aware of the latest development targeting Milnerton High School. 

"It is unacceptable that people are intentionally and maliciously impersonating an account of the school to stir unrest and racial tension," said spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. 

In November, Table View High School said the account attempted to use the school's name and to impersonate a 15-year-old pupil.

The parents of the pupil impersonated submitted their phone to the police. The school said it would also use the services of a lawyer to contact TikTok to get the content removed.

