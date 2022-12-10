1h ago

add bookmark

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Romario Valentine with an art piece he made depicting a seabird.
Romario Valentine with an art piece he made depicting a seabird.
Delsha Moodley
  • A Durban tween who authored a book on conservation is raising funds for seabirds.
  • Romario Valentine, an Ocean Sole ambassador who has worked with the UN, says seabirds are pivotal for the environment.
  • The youngster started a backabuddy campaign that has nearly raised the R10 000 he plans to donate for the seabird's well-being this Christmas.

A Durban tween, who has authored a book on conservation, has raised nearly R10 000 to fund the well-being of seabirds. 

Romario Valentine, who was Ocean Sole's youngest ambassador and worked with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to help fight land degradation in Africa's Sahel and Sahara region, is now raising funds to raise awareness and protect seabirds.

Earlier this year, through Penguin Publishing, the youngster published his book, Protect our Planet, to guide young nature lovers through key environmental topics – from recycling and reforestation to pollution solutions and climate change.

His latest venture sees the 11-year-old conservationist aim to fund the Mouse Free Marion project, which aims to conserve seabirds on Marion Island, off the coast of South Africa.

Due to a warmer and drier climate over the last 30 years, there has been an increase in mice that feed on the birds. The birds have no defence against the mice, whose attacks have grown exponentially in recent years.

READ | High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair

Romario's proud mother Delsha Moodley explained how the youngster decided to embark on his latest project.

"Romario's favourite seabird is the African penguin. He paints endangered birds to raise awareness. This time he chose the critically endangered Tristan albatross. It is found on Gough Island. When Romario researched the bird, he discovered they were being attacked by mice.

"As he is a BirdLife owlet award winner, it led him to read about a similar issue on the BirdLife South Africa website where he learned of the same plight happening to important seabirds on a South African island called Marion.

She said: 

He decided to raise awareness and at the same time support the Mouse Free Marion project headed by BirdLife South Africa.

Seabirds' guano "droppings" contain nutrients that help coral reefs grow, Moodley added. 

"The monies raised will go towards the Mouse Free Marion project, where they will drop bait for the mice which will kill the mice. It is a huge undertaking and they will need as much financial support as they can get," she said. 

Speaking on conservation and the project, young Romario said:

I believe you are never too young to help nature and help improve the lives of others. My advice is to set small goals. Try your best to live more sustainably. Connect more with nature and find a spot to clean often, plant trees, recycle, reuse, and only buy the things that you need because when we take care of nature. We take care of ourselves.

Romario said that every young person and citizen, in general, could do their part for conservation.

"I'd say start small. Do research, read books, and online. Attend environmental events run by organisations that are trying their best to help biodiversity. This way, understand them and vice versa."

Romario Valentine has raised nearly R10 000 for th
Romario Valentine has raised nearly R10 000 for the conservation of seabirds.

When asked how he balances his conservation work with school, Moodley said that Romario's time management was key.

"As a mother, I manage his time efficiently with plenty enough time for rest and play. I balance out his schedule for him to maintain a balance between school, sports, and his environmental activism."

READ | Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

She added: "Romario believes it is his mission to protect the planet and leave a legacy for future generations to come. 

"As a family, we are honoured to have a kind-hearted spirit child-like Romario. We appreciate nature and are glad we can help him on his journey to fulfil his passion not only for himself but for the rest of the natural world."

If you would like to contribute to Romario's backabuddy campaign click here for more.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
backabuddydurbankwazulu-natalconservationnature
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 204 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
33% - 1846 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 1754 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
33% - 1862 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.35
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.28
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.30
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,797.30
0.0%
Silver
23.48
0.0%
Palladium
1,956.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,028.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,351
+0.1%
All Share
74,548
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,315
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,605
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,401
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

1h ago

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo