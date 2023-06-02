7h ago

UPDATE | Alleged Namibian fugitive Maren de Klerk in court on criminal charges

Compiled by Nicole McCain and Cebelihle Bhengu
The Hawks have arrested a 55-year-old man wanted under an Interpol red notice.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images, Beeld
  • Alleged Namibian fugitive Maren de Klerk appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Friday. 
  • The Hawks said he was reportedly wanted under an Interpol red notice for racketeering and other charges.
  • His arrest comes roughly a week after the arrest of a Rwandan fugitive, also in Paarl.

Alleged Namibian fugitive Maren de Klerk appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

The Hawks arrested the 55-year-old as per a warrant issued by the court. They said he was under an Interpol red notice and was wanted for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the man was reported to the authorities by people who used his services as an attorney in 2020.

She said the authorities were initially unaware that he had been suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016. She said the fugitive was struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022.

The alleged victims accused the fugitive of requesting they deposit R280 000 into his trust account for legal services.

Mogale said:

It is further alleged that the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3 million to be deposited into his trust account.

It was later established an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised for the man by the Namibian authorities in 2022, she said. 

During his arrest, a cellphone and laptop were confiscated for further investigation.

Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, told News24 they had received a red notice request and application for an extradition application from the Namibian authorities.

He said the department would process the extradition application.

"We intend to process [the extradition] now that we have found him.

The request was forwarded to Interpol and the NPA for execution. Interpol applied for a warrant of arrest.

Last year, the Sunday Times reported that De Klerk denied being a fugitive. He said he was on the run because he had implicated prominent politicians in 'Fishrot' corruption, including Namibia's President Hage Geingob.

De Klerk offered to testify remotely in Namibia's fishing industry corruption trial - Fishrot - which the Institute for Security Studies dubbed the country's biggest corruption trial. 

The Namibian authorities rejected De Klerk's offer.

He reportedly said:

I am a whistleblower, who implicated the Namibian president, and that is why I am being mistreated. I am not on the run, and I am not a fugitive. The South African authorities are aware of my whereabouts. That I still fear for my life... yes, that is indeed the case. I am in hiding and frequently move from place to place ... I want justice and fairness, which has been denied to me thus far.

His case was postponed to Monday to determine the bail application date.

The arrest comes roughly a week after South African authorities arrested Rwandan fugitive, Fulgence Kayishema, 61, also in Paarl.

News24 previously reported that Kayishema was arrested on an Interpol red notice, which was issued by the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. 

The authorities have been searching for Kayishema since 2002, in connection with the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

He is charged with genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide and crimes against humanity.

