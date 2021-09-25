21m ago

Another govt official dies in a car crash

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Khaya Somgqeza died in an accident on Friday.
  • The head of Justice and Correctional Services Minister Phathekile Holomisa's office has died in a car crash.
  • The crash happened outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
  • Somgqeza's death was on the same day that Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo was laid to rest after also dying in a car crash.


A fatal car crash has claimed the life of Khaya Somgqeza, the head of the office of Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Phathekile Holomisa.

The crash occurred outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

This was the day that Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo was being laid to rest after he died in a car crash last Saturday night in Gauteng.

WATCH | Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo honoured with wreath-laying ceremony at crash site

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said Somgqeza's "untimely passing" had left him "deeply saddened".

"His death has sent shockwaves in the ministry, as well as both departments under the ministry's leadership. Khaya Somgqeza had previously worked as divisional manager of International Relations in Parliament, before assuming his role as the head of Holomisa's office," he said.

According to Lamola, Somgqeza was an experienced public servant who executed his responsibilities with immense dedication and commitment.

He said Somgqeza's commitment to his work and his vast experience in diplomacy had enhanced relations between the ministry and its various stakeholders.

With his sharp eye for detail, Somgqeza contributed significantly towards the ministry's mandate of creating safer communities in the country. His thoughtful insight will be sorely missed particularly when analyzing various reports presented before the ministry.


"We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends and assure them that their loss is equally ours as Somgqeza leaves a void that will be difficult to fill", said Lamola.

