Another loss for Mkhwebane as ConCourt dismisses bid to appeal judgment on Ivan Pillay pension

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Ivan Pillay.
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed in her bid to appeal the judgment regarding Ivan Pillay's retirement.
  • The application was refused - with costs. 
  • The ConCourt said the application "bears no reasonable prospects of success".  

The Constitutional Court dismissed suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal a judgment on former South African Revenue Service (SARS) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's pension package.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the apex court said it had considered the application and had "concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success". 

The application was dismissed, with costs.

Mkhwebane approached the Constitutional Court after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed her application for leave to appeal last year.

The high court matter was determined without an oral hearing.

At the time, the high court said: "...there is no reasonable prospect of success of the appeal. Put differently, we hold the view that there is no prospect that another court may come to a different conclusion in this case. Therefore, the application for leave to appeal and cross appeal the judgment fall to be dismissed."

Mkhwebane released her report on the Pillay matter in May 2019.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Her report found the allegations that Gordhan irregularly approved the early retirement of Pillay, with full benefits, and his subsequent retention at SARS, were substantiated, News24 reported. It also found that Gordhan's conduct amounted to improper conduct as envisaged by the Public Protector Act.

In her remedial action, she recommended the president take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for failing to uphold the values and principles of public administration entrenched in Section 195 of the Constitution and the duty conferred on members of the Cabinet to act in accordance with the Constitution, in terms of Section 92(3)(a).

In December 2020, the court ruled that Mkhwebane's findings - which stated that Gordhan acted unlawfully - were irrational, as were her recommendations.

Political agenda

The court also found that Gordhan's assertions that Mkhwebane was driven by an ulterior, political agenda in her report on his role in the early retirement of Pillay are "suspicions and mere speculation".

But, in his application, Gordhan questioned the timing of the release of the report.

He provided Mkhwebane with his submissions on the findings 48 hours before she released the report.

He then contended that she could not have given this due consideration and that it wasn't considered in the final report.

In his affidavit, Gordhan said: 

I believe the report was issued when it was issued, with the findings and remedial action it contained, so as to enable a renewal of an ongoing political campaign against me by proponents of 'state capture' and defenders of corruption.

Mkhwebane asked that the paragraphs containing these assertions be struck from the record.

The high court judges agreed with Mkhwebane, saying: "It is also condescending of the applicants to want to argue that the Public Protector would be unable to deal with their representations within a time period of 48 hours."

