24 Oct

Another missing woman's body found buried in shallow grave in Gqeberha

Getrude Makhafola
A woman's body has been found buried in shallow grave in Gqeberha.
YorVen, Gallo Images, Getty Images
  • The body of missing Vicky Terblanche was found buried in a shallow grave in Gqeberha on Saturday.
  • Her boyfriend and his friend have been charged with murder.
  • On Wednesday, missing pregnant teenager, Cynthia Williams, was found buried in fiancé Kyle Barnes' backyard in Kamesh, Uitenhage. 

Gqeberha police have arrested a boyfriend and his friend after the body of the missing Vicky Terblanche was discovered in a shallow grave in Greenbushes on Saturday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers were alerted about suspicious activity in a house in a complex in 1st Avenue, Millpark, on Friday night.

Upon arrival, they found the doors, including the garage, door were wide open.

The police officers then called in forensics to assist.

"While still at the house, a 32-year-old male arrived and indicated that he lived there. Detectives recognised the male as he had reported his girlfriend missing on Thursday at the Mount Road police station. The male was then taken to the police station for questioning."

Investigations led the police to a house in Burd Street, Newton Park, where a 24-year-old man was also questioned.

At about 03:00 on Saturday, detectives, with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue Unit, found the body of the missing Terblanche buried in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes. 

The two men arrested are her boyfriend and his friend.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape woman dragged to bush, strangled and bludgeoned to death

They are expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on charges of murder.

A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of Tereblanche's death.

Her death followed that of 16-year-old Cynthia Williams who was found buried in the backyard of her fiancé Kyle Barnes' house in Kamesh, near Uitenhage, on Wednesday. 

It is alleged the teenager, who was pregnant, was allegedly stabbed on 11 October by her 19-year-old boyfriend. Her family had reported her missing.

Barnes appeared in court on Friday, and will remain in custody until next week for a bail application.

Acting district police commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the incidents.

She said:

The gruesome violence meted out against women is intolerable and we, as the SAPS, will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served on the vulnerable.

"Although incessant efforts are made to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence, it continues to be a profound and widespread problem," said Kupiso.

