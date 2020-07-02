30m ago

Another motorist shot dead at notorious Putfontein off-ramp near Benoni

Riaan Grobler
Another motorist has been killed after his car broke down on the N12 near Benoni.
PHOTO: Twitter/@Abramjee

Another motorist has been shot and killed in mysterious circumstances after his car broke down near the notorious Putfontein off-ramp on the N12, near Benoni, Gauteng.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, had called someone to assist him when unknown assailants attacked and killed him.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident, saying the man was found murdered near his Toyota Corolla at around 18:00 on Wednesday.

According to Makhubele, the man was shot several times. Both doors on the left side of the car, as well as the bonnet, were open.

The motive for the attack is unknown and no arrests have been made.

In June, police arrested two people in connection with the murder of a young couple who were shot and killed after their bakkie ran out of diesel on the same off-ramp in May last year.

The couple, Johanco Fleischman and Jessica Kuhn, were attacked at around 11:00 on Sunday, 24 May.

Kuhn was found inside the bakkie and she had been shot once. Fleischman was found outside the vehicle and had multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

