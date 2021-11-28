Another person falls to their death at Sandton City mall

Another person has fallen to their death at Sandton City mall in an apparent suicide.

In a social media post of Saturday, the mall confirmed that a person had jumped to their death on Saturday afternoon.

"Emergency services responded to the scene immediately, but the individual was unfortunately pronounced dead. The SAPS are currently investigating the incident," said the mall.

Sandton City management sent condolences to the family.





Last month shoppers watched on in shock after a woman fell to her death.

Graphic visuals of her death made the rounds on social media, prompting the mall to ask people to delete footage as a show of respect to the deceased and her family.

If you are worried about a friend or loved one who is struggling to cope and experiencing suicidal ideation please call 0800 456 789, SMS 31393 or visit http://sadag.org.