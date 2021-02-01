Another police officer arrested in connection with R85m supply chain fraud case

Another police officer has been arrested and added onto the charge sheet of 44 other people who were arrested in connection with a R85 million police supply chain management fraud case.



Lieutenant-Colonel Jane Mthembu was released on R5 000 bail following her appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

She is the 45th person arrested and charged with corruption, fraud, forgery, money laundering and theft in the case.

"The case relates to the awarding of [a tender for] the marking and de-marking of SAPS vehicles valued at R56 million and cover quoting valued at R29 million," said Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindiswa Twala.

Among those arrested so far are police officers, company directors and others.

All are out on bail and will be back in court on 25 March.