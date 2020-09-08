Another Sassa scam: Pietermaritzburg residents warned of fake card swap racket

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has issued a warning to Mafunze residents in Pietermaritzburg following a scam in which beneficiaries were tricked into swapping their cards with dummy cards.

According to Sassa, certain individuals have been going door-to-door asking beneficiaries to produce their Sassa cards, and then swapping them for dummy cards that do not work.

"Sassa KZN urges beneficiaries to be on high alert and not fall prey [to] the scam," spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said.

READ | Corporates also played a role in state capture, says NPA

Godlwana said the agency was currently not issuing food vouchers or hampers to beneficiaries.

She said that they were not embarking on a card swap drive.

"Changing of cards, pin resets can be done at Sassa offices or the South African Post Office."

"Under no circumstances will Sassa visit households to swap cards," she added

Beneficiaries who were suspicious about anything related to their cards should report to their nearest Sassa pay point.