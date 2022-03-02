57m ago

Another shooting at home of murdered IT specialist accused of stealing millions from Absa

Lwandile Bhengu
Xolela Masebeni and his wife, Athembie Mpani, in court.
PHOTO: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
  • A person was shot and wounded at the home of Absa IT specialist Xolela Masebeni, who allegedly fraudulently transferred R100 million into six bank accounts.
  • The shooting came after Masebeni was shot dead outside his home in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.
  • Police have kept mum on details of the second shooting and the target of the attack.

Eastern Cape police have opened an attempted murder case after a person was shot at the home of Absa fraud accused Xolela Masebeni, who was gunned down at the same property over the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said he could not provide details on the incident that took place at Masebeni's home on Tuesday morning, but confirmed that one person had sustained gunshot wounds.

He said:

It is alleged that at about 02:00, there was a shooting incident at Masebeni's residence in Unathi Mkefa, Ezibeleni. The circumstances relating to the incident are [being investigated]. The case is of a sensitive nature, and at this stage, no further information can be divulged.

The identity of the wounded person is unknown. It is also unclear who was home at the time of the incident.

Tuesday's shooting came after Masebeni was shot dead in a hail of bullets outside the same house on Saturday evening.

According to police, he was sitting in his yard with four friends when two unknown men accosted him. He stood up and approached the men, and they opened fire on him.

After Saturday's incident, Nkohli said:

Masebeni sustained several gunshot wounds to the upper body and was rushed to the nearest clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries. It is believed that the two armed suspects fled the scene in a silver-grey VW Polo.

Last month, Masebeni and his wife, Athembile Mpani, were granted R10 000 bail each after they were arrested and charged with stealing R100 million from Absa.

Masebeni worked for the bank as a specialist engineer and allegedly transferred the money into six different bank accounts between September and December 2021.

During their bail application, the investigating officer, Captain Oscar Molahlehile Mopeli, told the court that the couple had allegedly spent more than R200 000 on a shopping spree at luxury stores in Sandton, Johannesburg. They were also said to have purchased seven cars over a short period using cash, and two properties in Khayelitsha.

The case against the couple is set to resume in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on 14 March.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the charges against Masebeni will be withdrawn once his family provided a death certificate.


