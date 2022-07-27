1h ago

Another student found dead in North West University residence

The North-West University's Potchefstroom campus.
James de Villiers, News24
  • Two North West University students have died nearly two months apart.
  • Onkgopotse Kgeletsane died on 12 June at the James Moroka residence on the Mahikeng Campus.
  • Mmathabo Cornelia Sesinyi died in her room at Ga-Tholo off-campus residence on Tuesday.  

Another North West University (NWU) student has died.

The death of first-year BA communication student, Mmathabo Cornelia Sesinyi, 20, at the Ga-Tholo off-campus residence on Tuesday comes nearly two months after second-year public administration student Onkgopotse Kgeletsane, 23, died.

Kgeletsane died on 12 June in his room at the James Moroka residence at the university's Mahikeng Campus.

Sesinyi died on Tuesday.   

She was also found in her room.

University spokesperson Louis Jacobs said the incidents had saddened the university.

"Sesinyi's next of kin have been informed [about her death]. Some family members have already been at the scene, accompanied by the police.

"The SAPS have commenced with investigations. We send our condolences to Sesinyi's family, fellow students, and friends," added Jacobs.

North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said they had opened an inquest docket and the investigation was ongoing.

The university promised to cooperate and provide all the necessary support to the police.

"We are aware of the reports and speculations regarding the cause[s] of Kgeletsane's death. We caution everyone to allow the SAPS to conclude the investigations and report accordingly.

"Since the incident, the NWU student counselling team has been providing the necessary support to fellow students and residents of the residence. We have also been in contact with the family, and we will support them in any way possible," Jacobs said.

north west universitynorth westmahikengcrime and courts
