Another teacher found killed in her home

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • The body of a 56-year-old teacher was found lying on the bed in her home in Mmadinonyane village.
  • The body was discovered by the teacher's colleagues.
  • It appears that she had been strangled.

Police are investigating after the body of a 56-year-old teacher was found in her home in Mmadinonyane village, near Vryburg in the North West.

The woman's body was discovered by her colleagues when they went to check up on her after she failed to report for duty on Monday morning.

"[Her] colleagues went to Mmadinonyane village, Ganyesa, just outside of Vryburg, around 11:30 in the morning," police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani told News24. 

The teacher's body was found lying on the bed. 

"It appears that she was strangled with a rope," Funani said.

Investigation

Police said the motive was still not known and an investigation into the matter continues. 

No one has been arrested, and the police are requesting anyone with information to contact Captain Sipho Lisa on 082 443 8753.

The woman is the second teacher to be killed in the North West in less than a month.

In June, Khumontle Mokgosi's body was found in her home, near Mogwase.

READ | Teacher killed, stolen bank card used to buy liquor, clothes and car battery 

Several days later, a man was arrested in connection with Mokgosi's murder.

He was found in possession of her bank cards.

