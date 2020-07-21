Another teacher found killed in her home

No one has been arrested, and the police are requesting anyone with information to contact Captain Sipho Lisa on 082 443 8753.

The woman is the second teacher to be killed in the North West in less than a month.

In June, Khumontle Mokgosi's body was found in her home, near Mogwase.

Several days later, a man was arrested in connection with Mokgosi's murder.

He was found in possession of her bank cards.