Another wet week in store: Cape Town lashed by more strong winds and rain

A weather warning for strong wind has been issued for parts of the Western Cape.

On Monday morning, several trees had been uprooted and areas flooded.

The province has been lashed by severe weather for several days, resulting in two deaths and thousands being displaced.

Capetonians have again been battered by strong winds and heavy rains, as severe weather in the province continued on Monday.



Woolsack Drive near the M3 southbound was temporarily closed on Monday morning after a tree fell on a bakkie.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the tree landed on the front of the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were unharmed.

"Emergency services, including Fire and Rescue, are currently on the scene and are working to cut up the tree," said Jacobs.

News24 previously reported that another cold front is expected this week, after several days of strong winds, heavy rain and flooding.

The SA Weather Service released an orange level 5 warning for damaging winds along the coast between Cape Town and Plettenberg Bay on Monday.

A yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements was expected over most parts of the Cape Winelands and north-eastern parts of the Overberg districts on Monday.

WATCH | 'There goes the fence': Heavy rains and wind wreak havoc in Cape Town and Winelands

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the strong winds could "potentially cause damage to formal and informal housing structures, electrical and communication infrastructure, and uproot trees".

She added that, since Sunday, there had been flooding in Uitsig, Silversands and Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi. Road closures were in place on Monday morning on Victoria Road in Somerset West, as well as Govan Mbeki Drive and Duinefontein Road, due to flooding.

Trees had been uprooted at Cape Point, in Redhill and in Rosebank.

"Reports have been received of a flooded road next to Old Mutual headquarters on the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Mutual Way. The water is rising, putting an electricity kiosk at risk of flooding," she said.

Mopping-up operations are under way in many parts of the province.

Provincial traffic services spokesperson Jandre Bakker said road users on the N7 near Citrusdal are requested to be patient while authorities transport large parts to fix flood-damaged roads.



