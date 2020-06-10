1h ago

add bookmark

Another woman found stabbed and dumped in field - boyfriend arrested

Riaan Grobler
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)
  • A 36-year-old Eastern Cape man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and dumping her body in an open field.
  • Gender-based violence came into the spotlight again after the murder of some women, allegedly at the hands of men known to them. 
  • Two women, Naledi Phangindawo and Tshegofatso Pule, made international headlines after they were killed this week. 

A 36-year-old Eastern Cape man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend and dumping her body in an open field last week.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, Mthatha detectives in Marhambeni arrested the man on Tuesday, shortly after 15:30.

"The body of the deceased was found dumped on an open field on 5 June at about 11:00 by a passer-by. After an intensive investigation, the suspect was arrested and the deceased's belongings were recovered from him," Tonjeni said.

He is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court soon.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga lauded the detectives who made the breakthrough in the investigation.

"We must oppose bail in all aspects. He must face the full might of the law. This arrest must be a deterrent to all those who continue to terrorise vulnerable women and continue to perpetuate gender-based violence," she said.

Gender-based violence came into the spotlight again this week following the murder of women, allegedly at the hands of men who were known to them. 

A 34-year-old man is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Naledi Phangindawo, 25, from KwaNonqaba, on Saturday. 

It is alleged that eyewitnesses reported that he used a sharp object, described as a knife and axe, to attacked her.

On Monday, Tshegofatso Pule, 28, was found stabbed and hanged in a veld in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Pule's family in Soweto on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were investigating a case of murder and no arrests were made.

Related Links
Man hands himself over for brutal murder of Naledi Phangindawo
#JusticeforTshego: Her death 'hurts the family' - uncle of murdered pregnant Gauteng woman
Eastern Cape mom found murdered next to her baby
Read more on:
east londoncrimegender based violence
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 4573 votes
Cricket
12% - 1326 votes
Soccer
23% - 2516 votes
Golf
7% - 771 votes
Other
15% - 1680 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.56
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.84
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.22)
Gold
1716.90
(+0.49)
Silver
17.70
(+0.90)
Platinum
840.00
(+0.90)
Brent Crude
40.82
(+0.93)
Palladium
1947.00
(+1.08)
All Share
54186.68
(-0.54)
Top 40
49723.50
(-0.39)
Financial 15
10971.15
(-2.36)
Industrial 25
73378.18
(+0.00)
Resource 10
50411.42
(-0.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo