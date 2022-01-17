14m ago

add bookmark

Anti-apartheid activist Max Coleman dies

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)
(Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)
  • Anti-apartheid activist Max Coleman died on Sunday.
  • He and his wife, Audrey, started the Detainees Parents Support Committee in the 1980s.
  • They received the Order of Luthuli last year.

Anti-apartheid activist and former human rights commissioner Max Coleman has died.

His family released a statement on Monday morning confirming his death.

A statement from the family read:

We regret to inform you that Dr Max Coleman passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, 16 January 2022, aged 95. He is mourned and will be forever missed by his loving wife, Audrey, sons Brian, Neil, Keith and Colin, their partners and children.

"There will be a private funeral service followed by a public memorial to celebrate his life. Details will be announced in due course."

Coleman and his wife started the Detainees Parents Support Committee in 1981 after the apartheid regime detained their own sons for anti-apartheid activities. The committee helped detainees with food, clothes and legal representation, and supported their parents.

In November, President Cyril Ramaphosa awarded the Colemans the Order of Luthuli.

In a statement after receiving the award, the Colemans said the freedoms South Africans fought for were not the freedoms enjoyed today.

"Instead, unemployment, poverty, racism, inequality and violence are alive and well. The freedoms Nelson Mandela and the ANC so bravely fought for, the vision of egalitarian, non-racial democracy, is today but a flickering glimmer of the light that shone brightly on 27 April 1994," read the statement.

"State capture and thuggery have corrupted not only the state, but the minds and soul of the ANC. They have attempted to steal the freedom, vision and hopes of the nation. They cannot be allowed to succeed.

"The ANC must rid itself of corrupt elements, the democratic state must be restored to its historic duty to put South Africans first. To awaken the spirit of 'ubuntu', to reimagine the Mandela-led movement for non-racialism, inclusion and democracy."

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela also reacted to the news of Coleman's death on Twitter.

She tweeted:

Sad to note the passing of yet another selfless contributor to our political liberation. Heartfelt condolences to the Coleman family. Do find solace in, among others, his recent recognition through a National Order award. May the soul of Max Coleman rest in peace.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
max colemanpoliticsobituary
Lottery
Super Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.41
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.07
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.61
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,821.70
+0.2%
Silver
23.06
+0.4%
Palladium
1,893.00
+0.5%
Platinum
973.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,746
+0.4%
All Share
75,443
+0.4%
Resource 10
74,749
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,085
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,478
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo