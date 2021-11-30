1h ago

add bookmark

Anti-apartheid activist Swaminathan 'Swami' Gounden has died

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Swaminathan Gounden during a visit at to the Red Square on June 13, 2016 in Durban, (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Jackie Clausen)
Swaminathan Gounden during a visit at to the Red Square on June 13, 2016 in Durban, (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Jackie Clausen)
  • Political activist, trade union leader and community activist Swaminathan "Swami" Karuppa Gounden has died.
  • Gounden died in the early hours of Tuesday.
  • He was 93 years old.

Political activist, trade union leader and community activist Swaminathan "Swami" Karuppa Gounden has died.

Gounden, 93, died in the early hours of Tuesday, according to his son, Vasu.

The activist was one of the last surviving attendees of the historic Kliptown conference in 1955 where the Freedom Charter was adopted.

Gounden was awarded the national Order of Luthuli by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.

He was born in 1927 in Durban and joined the ANC in 1950. He became a council member of the Asherville Ratepayers' Association in 1958 and served as its secretary for five years.

Gounden was also a member of the David Landau Community Centre, a community-based organisation, in 1962.

According to the Presidency website, other campaigns Gounden participated in included the 1946 Passive Resistance Campaign, the 1952 Defiance Campaign, and the 1983 launch of the United Democratic Front.

"A member of the ANC, SACP, NIC (Natal Indian Congress), Sactu (South African Congress of Trade Unions) and numerous community and civic organisations, he led a life of service with integrity and commitment," Vasu said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacpancswaminathan swami gounden
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 3783 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 1515 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.15
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.59
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.35
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,794.94
+0.6%
Silver
22.94
+0.2%
Palladium
1,781.50
-1.0%
Platinum
952.00
-1.5%
Brent-ruolie
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
63,547
-0.1%
All Share
69,933
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,775
+0.3%
Industrial 25
93,497
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,451
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo