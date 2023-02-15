14m ago

Anti-war activists protest against Russian warship in Cape Town, call for naval exercise to be cancelled

Marvin Charles
  • Civil society groups and activists staged a protest against the Russian battleship, Admiral Gorshkov, which left the Port of Cape Town on Wednesday.
  • Anti-war protesters sailed right up to the vessel, with a Ukrainian flag, to highlight their disapproval it being in the Mother City.
  • Protesters demanded that the government call off the naval exercise with Russia and China, which is set to take place in Durban this week. 

South African civil society groups and activists have staged a peaceful protest against the joint training exercise between the Russian, Chinese and SA navies in Durban this week.

Anti-war protesters held demonstrations on Tuesday in close proximity to the Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov, which had been docked in the Port of Cape Town since Monday.

Protesters demanded that the government call off the naval exercise, condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and rather use SANDF resources for disaster relief desperately needed as a result of the recent floods.

In a joint statement, Extinction Rebellion Cape Town, The Green Connection, Kai Tikquoa Conservancy and the Ukrainian Association of South Africa said the naval exercise was happening close to the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. 

"We are concerned mainly that the South Africa government has welcomed Russian military aggression into the previously peaceful waters of the Southern Ocean.

"This not only sends a signal of South African alignment with the aggressor that violates the UN Charter, but also creates a risk for further confrontation between South Africa and its other trading partners," the statement said. 

"The Russian invasion has already impacted our fragile economy by escalating the cost of wheat, sunflower oil and fuel costs, thus increasing our cost of living and impacting the poor of our country."

The government is preparing to host the People's Liberation Army Navy from China and the Russian Federal Navy during a multilateral maritime exercise scheduled to take place from 17 to 27 February. 

The countries are expected to participate in Exercise Mosi II, which will see "grand demonstrations" of naval capabilities.

The Russian warship left Cape Town's harbour on Wednesday morning for Durban. 

EXPLAINER | What is the S-300 missile that is reported to have hit Poland?

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has also strongly condemned the ship's presence in the city's harbour.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Hill-Lewis reiterated that the ship was not welcome.

Anti-war protesters sailed toward the Russian warship, Admiral Gorshkov, which docked in the Port of Cape Town.

"We do not want to host it in the Mother City. Similarly, Russian soldiers who are taking part in Vladimir Putin's illegal war against Ukraine are not welcomed, and we do not want to host them in the Mother City," he said.

News24 previously reported that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) had defended its upcoming naval exercise with Russia and China, adding South Africa had previously done training exercises with other nations.

Despite the backlash over the planned event, top SANDF officials described the exercise as being part of ordinary activities which would strengthen the nations involved.


