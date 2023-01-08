Apartheid-era minister Adriaan Vlok's tumultuous history, quest for redemption

Apartheid-era minister Adriaan Vlok died on Sunday, aged 85.

Vlok was found guilty and sentenced for the attempted murder of Frank Chikane, and also admitted to the bombing of Cosatu 's headquarters during National Party rule.

After apartheid, Vlok actively sought atonement for his role in the oppressive regime.

His death was confirmed to News24 by family spokesperson Peet Bothma who said Vlok died in Unitas Hospital following a short illness.

"He is survived by his wife, Antoinette, three children - Nicolaas and Adriaan Johannes Vlok and Annemarie Coetzee - four grandchildren and one great-grandchild," Bothma added.

"Funeral arrangements are currently being made and will be announced shortly."

Vlok's life can easily be divided into two separate eras as detailed by his actions while a notorious police minister and part of FW Botha's state security apparatus during apartheid and then his journey of penitence in a democratic South Africa.

Apartheid

Born on 11 December 1937 in the then-Cape Province, Vlok started his career in public service working for the Department of Justice where he later became the private secretary of Minister of Justice Petrus Pelser.

According to SA History Online, in 1970, Vlok resigned from public service and went into business with the aim of entering the political sphere.

He had already joined the National Party in 1959 and in 1964, started participating actively in party functions.

In 1972, Vlok was elected to the Verwoerdburg City Council and served on its management committee.

Two years later, he was elected as the MP for Verwoerdburg in 1974, and a decade later he was appointed as the deputy minister of defence.

In 1985, he was appointed as the deputy minister of law and order. He later rose to the position of minister of law and order where he oversaw the brutal police policies that suppressed public anger against white minority rule, News24 reported.

"His ministry was responsible for suppression of the revolt and the detention of an estimated 30 000 people, with as many as 15 000 being held at one time during the declaration of the state of emergency," according to SA History Online.

Vlok was also responsible for administering the controversial national security management system and in 1988, announced the restriction of 17 extra-parliamentary organisations, including the United Democratic Front, National Education Crisis Committee, Release Mandela Campaign, Soweto Civic Association, SA Youth Congress and Azania People's Organisation, effectively freezing their activities.

During the latter part of apartheid, Vlok as a member of the State Security Council, was embroiled in allegations of planning and implementing repressive measures, including police hit squads and carrying out bombings and assassinations of anti-apartheid activists.

During the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), Vlok was the only Cabinet minister to apply for amnesty and admitted to crimes, including the bombing of the SA Council of Churches headquarters and Coastu's headquarters in 1988.

Vlok had also told the TRC former president PW Botha gave the order to damage Khotso House.

"On 20 July 1998, Vlok testified before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that De Klerk knew of the bomb planting countrywide, a move aimed at destabilising the ANC and he asked for amnesty for his role in that regard," SA History Online reported.

Vlok ended his testimony before the TRC by apologising for the misery the policy of apartheid had caused and also asked for forgiveness from the policemen who had served under him and carried out the orders which had resulted in them having to appear before the TRC, the SA Press Association reported.

In 2007, Vlok also pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was given a suspended sentence for the attempted assassination of anti-apartheid activist Frank Chikane in 1989.

In an interview with Mail and Guardian in 2006, Vlok also admitted signing pre-drafted letters thanking policemen for carrying out assassinations and used words like "eliminate" to encourage the police crackdown on political troublemakers.

However, he insisted he did not know the details of police operations which included assassinations and knew nothing of the police hit squads operating from the infamous Vlakplaas base.

After apartheid

At the turn of democracy and for his role in during apartheid, Vlok actively sought redemption.

In his attempts for atonement, he washed the feet of Chikane as well as the widows of the Mamelodi 10.

The Mamelodi 10 were teenagers killed by police security forces in 1986 after being lured into an ambush.

Vlok also spent years delivering free food to poor black families in Olievenhoutbosch as well as opening his house for those seeking refuge, AFP reported.

"I feel ashamed of many things I have done. I was hard, I was heartless towards people, I locked people up," he said.

"I supported apartheid, I maintained apartheid, therefore I believe I have to say I am sorry."



