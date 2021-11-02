Apathy, or a 'protest vote'?: What an analyst makes of poor voter turnout in Cape Town

Some residents in Cape Town say they did not vote because of the lack of political party choice.

According to a political analyst, the low voter turnout could be due to apathy or a protest vote.

The IEC said that voter turnout is also influenced by the level of trust in political institutions.

Some residents in the Western Cape say that they did not participate in the municipal election because of the lack of party options available to them.

On 1 November, scores of South Africans took to their registered voting stations to cast their vote, however, some treated the day as another public holiday.

Cape Town resident, Maegan-Leigh Jacobs, 22, told News24 that she did not even register to vote because she did not feel that any of the parties have the interest of people at heart.



"I definitely would vote if there was a party that stands for what I believe," Jacobs said.

She added that she does not think that any of the parties are doing anything for the betterment of the country.

"I did not vote because there's no party worth voting for," she added.

Another resident, Zenande Mgijima said that she had zero interest in voting because she believed that, "... there won't be any change".

"It's been 27 years and the governing party only ever gives false hope to the people when it's to campaign," Mgijima told New24.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said that the low voter turnout could be cause by apathy or a protest vote.

"People are starting to question whether political parties are campaigning for themselves or the communities," Naidu said.

She said that there are a lot of factors that contributed to the low voter turnout on Monday such as the registration malfunction and Covid-19 conditions.

Naidu added that the low youth turnout may have been caused by the fact that universities are not functioning under normal circumstances.

"Universities are platforms were the youth can be influenced to participate in politics, and this was not the case under the pandemic conditions."

She added that while protest voting should not be ruled out, other people may have been discouraged by the voting stations that turned them away because they had been registered in a different station.

On Monday, Electoral Commission of SA CEO Sy Mamabola said that it is important to note that voter turnout is a multifaceted phenomenon influenced by various factors.

"Some of the elements that motivate voters to go relate to matters outside of the purview of the commission, such as disruptions to services, level of trust and the level of trust in political institutions."

However, some residents felt the need to exercise their political right by voting.

Olwethu Tetyana said that he voted because he strongly believes that South Africa is a democracy that is run by political organisations, which requires public participation.

"I voted because I understand very well where we come from and where we are going as a country. The only way for decisions to be taken is through the national assembly, which is comprised by political organisations," Tetyana said.

He added that the party he voted for is an organisation that is able and critically understands the nature of the people in South Africa.

"Even though this organisation had individuals that are astray from the agenda of the organisation, the organisation remains an organisation that I feel very strongly for," he added.

