Appointing a female Chief Justice will be a progressive move - Black Business Council

Compiled by Nicole McCain
  • The Black Business Council has supported a recommendation for the appointment of a woman Chief Justice.
  • The Judicial Service Commission has recommended SCA president Judge Mandisa Maya for the appointment.
  • The recommendation followed the interviews of four candidates last week.

The Black Business Council (BBC) has thrown its weight behind a recommendation that Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Mandisa Maya be appointed as the next Chief Justice of South Africa.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made the recommendation to President Cyril Ramaphosa following interviews conducted last week.

Also under consideration for the position are Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane said a female Chief Justice should be appointed "as a matter of principle".

"The [council] believes that all candidates interviewed are capable of being appointed as Chief Justice, but the time has duly arrived for the country to appoint its first ever female Chief Justice.

AS IT HAPPENED | JSC recommends SCA president Judge Mandisa Maya as next Chief Justice of South Africa

"The Judicial Service Commission recommends the highly capable Supreme Court Justice Mandisa Maya as the next Chief Justice of SA and the BBC fully supports this progressive move.

"The [council] reckons that it will be an excellent affirmation for gender equality, mainstreaming and transformation as well as a huge milestone to our 28-year-old democracy to have a female as a Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa," said Matabane.

The BBC has supported the recommendation by the JSC, in what it said would be a "progressive move".

"This massive and positive development will also send a clear message to the world, the continent and the country at large that South Africa is serious about women empowerment.

"It will also say to a girl child it is possible and doable. The [council] is extremely confident that President Cyril Ramaphosa will do the right thing," added Matabane.

