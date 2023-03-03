29m ago

'Archaic thinking': Media groups condemn the barring of journalists from Wits protest

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Wits private campus security secure the Yale Road entrance against student protesters on Friday.
Alex Patrick
  • Sanef and the FCA condemned Wits' decision to bar journalists from campus.
  • Students are protesting the lack of funding for accommodation as well as entrance fees. 
  • Wits said there was concern the media could inflame the protest. 

Media interest groups have come out against the University of Witwatersrand's decision to deny the media access to its campuses during protests by students this week.

Both the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and the Foreign Correspondents' Association of Southern Africa (FCA) condemned the decision.

On Thursday and Friday, reporters complained about being "manhandled" by private security, and others were removed from the campus on Friday. 

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the executive was not attempting to limit the flow of information to the press.

"[Protection services] feel that having the media in the midst of the action sometimes inflames the situation, which makes it harder to manage," she said.


The FCA sent an official letter to Wits to say it "strongly condemns the barring of journalists" on the campus.

"The FCA calls on Wits and Campus Protection Services to immediately withdraw these barring orders and allow the media to perform their duties without further hinderance."

Later, on Friday, Patel sent a blanket notice to reporters, saying she would take complaints to the deputy vice-chancellor.

"Allow me to apologise for security not letting some in. I understand the impact on your work. I will take the complaints up at the Senior DVC level. Protection Services say they fear that the protests may resume if cameras are present. They are trying to get all those who are not students and staff off campus before they will allow anyone in or open more gates."

Makhudu Safera, Sanef's media freedom chairperson, called the situation "completely unacceptable".

"It is disappointing that an institution, like Wits University, can rely on such archaic thinking - that the media presence inflames [the situation] - to kick out members of the media from campus.

"What they should appreciate is that the media presence helps society to a fairer view of what the institution is going through. The media enables understanding.

A media blackout will encourage abuses and violations of the law and this could further inflame the situation. If anything, the media presence forces both the students and campus security to behave appropriately.


"In the end, the media has a right and a duty to report without any inhibitions," he said.

The protest began on Wednesday because of the exclusion of students who cannot register for the new academic year or secure accommodation placements at residences due to a lack of funds.

The university suspended several students after Thursday's protests turned violent, with some students causing damage to property, blocking the roads around the university, and some even looting shops in Braamfontein.

On Friday, around 100 students took to the streets again, but were barred entry back onto the campus.

Campus security, as well as extra private security employed by the university for the occasion, were joined by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and Public Order Policing.

Later in the day, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union joined the protest, demanding a 10% increase for Wits staff.


Read more on:
university of witwatersrandsanefgautengjohannesburgmediaeducation
