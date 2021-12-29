1h ago

add bookmark

Archbishop Desmond Tutu to lie in state from Thursday to give mourners more time to pay tribute

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will lie in state at St George's Cathedral from Thursday.
  • This is to give mourners more time to pay personal tribute.
  • The Arch's funeral will take place at the cathedral on Saturday.

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will lie in state from Thursday, instead of only Friday as initially announced by his family.

The Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said the period in which he will lie in state has been extended to accommodate mourners wishing to visit St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to pay personal tribute to the Arch.

"The Archbishop was very clear on his wishes for his funeral. He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending. He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral," the two organisations said in a statement.

FOLLOW IT LIVE | Several events planned leading up to the funeral of Desmond Tutu

Mourners have been urged to donate to Tutu's foundations instead of sending flowers.

"The Tutu family would once again like to express its profound gratitude to all across the world who have sent condolences this week – and to the state for its magnificent support. This deluge of love serves to compensate, to some extent, for Covid regulations restricting the size of gatherings and the nature of the send-off our beloved Arch so richly deserves," the statement read.

The Archbishop will be cremated privately, and his ashes interred in the cathedral.

Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | 'He belonged to us all' - religious leaders pay tribute to 'pastor of the nation' Tutu
'He had courage': Tutu's daughter recalls day he saved man from being burned alive
LIVE | Several events planned leading up to the funeral of Desmond Tutu
Read more on:
desmond tutucape townwestern cape
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.79
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,807.44
+0.1%
Silver
23.12
+0.4%
Palladium
1,952.50
-2.0%
Platinum
968.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
78.94
+0.4%
Top 40
65,864
0.0%
All Share
72,445
0.0%
Resource 10
69,834
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,580
0.0%
Financial 15
14,569
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo