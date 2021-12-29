Archbishop Desmond Tutu to lie in state from Thursday to give mourners more time to pay tribute

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will lie in state at St George's Cathedral from Thursday.

This is to give mourners more time to pay personal tribute.

The Arch's funeral will take place at the cathedral on Saturday.

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will lie in state from Thursday, instead of only Friday as initially announced by his family.

The Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said the period in which he will lie in state has been extended to accommodate mourners wishing to visit St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to pay personal tribute to the Arch.

"The Archbishop was very clear on his wishes for his funeral. He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending. He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral," the two organisations said in a statement.

FOLLOW IT LIVE | Several events planned leading up to the funeral of Desmond Tutu

Mourners have been urged to donate to Tutu's foundations instead of sending flowers.

"The Tutu family would once again like to express its profound gratitude to all across the world who have sent condolences this week – and to the state for its magnificent support. This deluge of love serves to compensate, to some extent, for Covid regulations restricting the size of gatherings and the nature of the send-off our beloved Arch so richly deserves," the statement read.

The Archbishop will be cremated privately, and his ashes interred in the cathedral.

Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday.

