1h ago

add bookmark

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba warns of distrust in the South African government

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thabo Makgoba, South African Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town.
Thabo Makgoba, South African Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town.
Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says people's trust in politicians and government continue to deteriorate.
  • Makgoba delivered his Christmas Eve message at the St. George Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday.
  • He encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated and be able to move freely while being protected against Covid-19. 

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has warned of growing distrust in the democratic government because of its governance failures and continued misuse of public funds and corruption.

Delivering his Christmas Eve message on Friday at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, Makgoba cited the Afrobarometer survey conducted this year which illustrated how distrustful South Africans have become of politicians.

"We face difficult times ahead, especially if political parties cannot succeed in working together in coalitions. One of the other findings of the Afrobarometer survey was that two-thirds of South Africans would be willing to sacrifice regular elections if a non-elected government or leader could impose law and order, and deliver houses and jobs; moreover the most trusted government institution after the Department of Health was the army," said Makgoba.

The message is clear, he said and added: "If coalition politics do not improve people's lives, then there is a real danger that South Africans will turn away from democracy to authoritarian rule."

"That has never ended well - ask those of our fellow Africans who have lived under an authoritarian regime," Makgoba said.

The Archbishop added that many issues contributed to the unrest and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng five months ago, in which more than 300 people died and thousands of businesses were destroyed.

"But can there be any doubt that the lack of trust in state institutions has undermined the authority and legitimacy of our government? In fact, the only institutions which enjoyed the trust of most South Africans were the media – which has distinguished itself in recent years by exposing public and private sector corruption, and the Department of Health – which has engendered trust by its handling of the [Covid-19] pandemic."

Makgoba encouraged the public to get vaccinated because the new coronavirus variant Omicron wreaks havoc. It initially started driving infections in Gauteng. His church made vaccinations for the clergy mandatory, he said.

"Who could have predicted that 12 months later, after the hope given to us by the arrival of vaccines and the adjustments we have made to take this virus in our stride, that we would be faced with a challenge such as we have now? We were told that we would be hit with new variants, and so we were, with Delta and now with Omicron."

Makgoba said we had to get our heads around the complexities of Omicron.

"While it has not so far made people as ill as Delta has, one study in Hong Kong says it is 70 times more contagious than Delta. It reinforces the need for all who want to move around freely in our community to be vaccinated, not only for their protection but for the protection of others. A need our church's Provincial Synod has underlined by making vaccination mandatory for clergy," he added.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo makgobawestern capecape townpolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,808.39
0.0%
Silver
22.98
0.0%
Palladium
1,951.51
0.0%
Platinum
973.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo