Archbishop Tutu: Family, public gather at St George's Cathedral to pay tribute, say farewell

Long queues have formed outside the St George's Cathedral as members of the public gathered to bid farewell to Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Tutu's remains will lie in state over the next two days ahead of his funeral.

His family was also in attendance.

Long queues have formed outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town as members of the public arrived on Thursday to bid farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu's open casket will lie in state over the next two days for the public to view ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

LIVE | Archbishop Tutu's casket arrives at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to lie in state

As per his request, the Arch's casket was simple and basic, lacking any form of extravagance. The Tutu family arrived at the church and had a brief moment with the clergy while awaiting his body's arrival.

When Tutu's remains arrived at 08:30, his casket was blessed with holy water by the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

The clergy of the Anglican church had been requested to be pallbearers who carried the Arch's body into the Cathedral.

The plain, wooden coffin arrived in a funeral director's van with Tutu's daughter, Thandeka, who accompanied her father's body. She struggled to compose herself and wept while being greeted by Makgoba.

News24 Marvin Charles

The Tutu family was given a private ceremony before doors had opened to the public for viewing. Tutu's wife, Leah, was also in attendance.

News24 GCIS

Makgoba briefly addressed the media, saying the family and clergy had observed a moment of silence.

He said:

The Arch was a man of prayer that kept a lot of moments of silence... that went on a retreat for seven days, even longer. And in honour of him, we held a moment of silence.

An emotional Makgoba said Tutu was a special person, and he would be missed.

Makgoba added that Leah and the Tutu family were struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"For Mama Leah, this is a painful moment, and especially for Tutu's daughter, Thandeka. We need to pray for her, and we need to assure her that we love her," he said.

News24 GCIS

Tutu will lie in state on Thursday and Friday at the cathedral - his ashes will be interred, and his funeral service will be held there on Saturday.

"The public may come to the cathedral and offer their prayers around the high altar where we have placed his coffin. After the public pays their respects, we will hold a compline (night prayers). Tomorrow the arch will arrive again and lie in state," Makgoba said.

Tutu's remains will then stay overnight, in the cathedral he loved.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.