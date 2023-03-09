30m ago

Share

Are you fur real? Lion spotted on R511 near Hennops in Pretoria still on the loose, owner unknown

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A lion is reportedly on the loose in Gauteng.
A lion is reportedly on the loose in Gauteng.
PHOTO: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A lion spotted on the R511 near the Hennops hiking trail on Wednesday is still on the loose.

Arthur Crewe of the Strategic Response Rescue Unit (SRU) said it could not be confirmed where the lion escaped from.

"No one has come forward claiming to have lost a lion, thus, we do not know exactly where it escaped from," he said.

READ | Man caught transporting hyenas in North West... while out on bail for illegal possession of lion cubs

However, he said the SRU team was working tirelessly to find it.

"We are continuing our search today (Thursday). The Community Patrol Forum coming from Laudium is also working with us. We're hopeful we'll have helicopter assistance as that will make it easier, since [there are] many bushes surround the Hennops area," said Crewe.

He added that the lion had been spotted around 02:00 on Wednesday morning by a security guard on duty near the Hennops trail area.

He said: 

We were alerted that there's a dead animal that was eaten by a lion. When we arrived, we inspected the dead animal to verify the claims. The animal was a donkey that died in an accident. And when we got there, we found that people from the area had cut its legs off.

Crewe advised the public in the vicinity to take precautionary measures.

"If anyone spots the lion, which is on the loose and was cited in the area of the R511 near the Hennops trail, they should call for help."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgconservationanimals
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
46% - 502 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
10% - 105 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
29% - 322 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
16% - 172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.60
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.10
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.64
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
948.94
+1.1%
Palladium
1,367.07
-0.2%
Gold
1,818.51
+0.3%
Silver
20.11
+0.4%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,463
-0.6%
All Share
77,257
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,497
-1.4%
Industrial 25
104,240
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,507
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

6h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

6h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo