Are you fur real? Lion spotted on R511 near Hennops in Pretoria still on the loose, owner unknown

A lion spotted on the R511 near the Hennops hiking trail on Wednesday is still on the loose.

Arthur Crewe of the Strategic Response Rescue Unit (SRU) said it could not be confirmed where the lion escaped from.

"No one has come forward claiming to have lost a lion, thus, we do not know exactly where it escaped from," he said.

However, he said the SRU team was working tirelessly to find it.

"We are continuing our search today (Thursday). The Community Patrol Forum coming from Laudium is also working with us. We're hopeful we'll have helicopter assistance as that will make it easier, since [there are] many bushes surround the Hennops area," said Crewe.

He added that the lion had been spotted around 02:00 on Wednesday morning by a security guard on duty near the Hennops trail area.

He said:

We were alerted that there's a dead animal that was eaten by a lion. When we arrived, we inspected the dead animal to verify the claims. The animal was a donkey that died in an accident. And when we got there, we found that people from the area had cut its legs off.

Crewe advised the public in the vicinity to take precautionary measures.



"If anyone spots the lion, which is on the loose and was cited in the area of the R511 near the Hennops trail, they should call for help."



